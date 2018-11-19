Liquid Handling Technology Market By Raw Material, Segmentation, Demand From 2014-2025

19 Nov 2018: Global Liquid Handling Technology Market is expected to reach USD 6.99 billion by 2025. Liquid Handling Technology plays important role in research laboratories for experiments like drug screening, gene sequencing, antibody testing, and protein crystallization. It includes the movement of liquid reagents through the varied range of large-scale robotic stages to hand held single channel pipettes. These are the important technologies in order to enhance accuracy and performance for the user. The Liquid Handling Technology Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 8.5% over the future period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

Increasing technological innovations in liquid handling systems, rise in biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, rising importance on data accuracy and precision, and high demand for high-throughput screening are documented as major factors of Liquid Handling Technology Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, pricing limitations and economic downturn all over the world are the factors that may restrain overall market growth in the coming years. Liquid Handling Technology Market is segmented based on type, product type, application, end user, and region. Semi-automated liquid handling, automated liquid handling, and manual liquid handling are the types that could be explored in Liquid Handling Technology in the forecast period. Exclusively used products are consumables, automated workstations, and small devices could be explored in Liquid Handling Technology in the forecast period. Consumables comprises of tubes & plates, reagents, disposable tips, and others.

Request Sample Copy of this Market Research @

https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/liquid-handling-technology-market/request-sample

On the other hand, small devices comprise dispensers, pipettes, burettes, and others. Pipettes may be manual, or electronic, or controllers. The market may be categorized based on applications like biotechnology/bioprocessing, drug discovery & ADME-Tox research, cancer & genomic research, and others. End users may include contract research organization, academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Globally, North America accounted for the largest market share of Liquid Handling Technology Industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be acceptance of enhanced instrumentation technology in research & development and presence of key manufacturers in the region. The United States is a major consumer of Liquid Handling Technology in this region.

Instead, Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on the future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share, as presence of large customer base in the form of research and academic institutes. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at fastest pace with the highest CAGR in the foremost period. The aspects that may be ascribed to the growth comprise growing investment in the life science sectors and rising developments in evolving countries. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of Liquid Handling Technology in the region.

Browse Full Research Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/liquid-handling-technology-market

The key players of Liquid Handling Technology Market are TecanTrading AG., Agilent Technologies, LABCYTE INC., Aurora Biomed Inc., Hamilton Company, Beckman Coulter Inc., Gilson Inc., Analytik Jena AG, Eppendorf AG, BioTek Instruments Inc., Labnet International Inc., and Borosil Glass Works Ltd. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

See More Reports of this Category by Million Insights @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry/biotechnology

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Contact Details:

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria, Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Visit Our Blog: www.millioninsights.blogspot.com