Oil Gas Defoaming Separator Market to Reflect Robust Expansion During 2017 – 2025

Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator Market: Introduction

During oil & gas production, crude oil is brought to surface by applying pressure through the tubing. After production, pressure is reduced, which separates the gas bubbles from the fluid and subsequently results in the formation of foam on the surface. This foam, if not treated, will cause problems during the transportation of oil & gas at atmospheric pressure. To stabilize the foam, certain additives are added or defoaming separators are used, i.e. chemical or physical defoaming is carried out. In chemical defoaming, some additives, such as silicone, oil based or water based, are added to the fluids to avoid the production of foam. However, during the physical method, three phase separators are preferred to carry out the separation between oil & gas. The selection of a defoaming separator depends upon the physicochemical properties of crude oil & reservoir, upstream and downstream processing condition and the production rate & system, among others. Several types of defoaming separators, such as horizontal baffles, parallel plates, and random packing, among others are used in oil & gas defoaming process. Defoaming separators are used during the upstream as well as downstream operation. For instance, during the distillation operation, thermal cracking process, automotive fuel production, lubricating oil production and transportation of oil & gas, among others.

Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator Market: Dynamics

Defoaming is an indispensable part of oil & gas extraction, which helps avoid the problem caused by foaming during the processing in upstream and downstream operations and during transportation. The rising demand for petroleum and petrochemical products across the globe and increasing refinery capacity result in an increase in the demand for oil & gas defoaming separators across the globe. Significant growth of end use industries, such as chemicals, petrochemicals and polymer & plastic, where natural gas and petroleum products are prevalently consumed, drives the demand for oil & gas products. Moreover, increasing vehicle parc across the globe is contributing to an increase in the demand for petroleum fuel. In order to cater to this increase in demand for oil & gas, key manufacturers have increased refinery capacity, which in turn is expected to drive the demand for the oil & gas defoaming separator market.

Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator Market: Regional Outlook

In 2016, the Middle East constituted around 34% and 18% of global oil and gas production. This significant production, coupled with the rising refinery capacity in the Middle East, is expected to drive the demand for the befoaming separator market. It is expected that the demand for oil & gas defoaming separators in the Middle East & Africa region will grow with a healthy CAGR over the forecast period. The Middle East, followed by Asia Pacific, is a major market for the oil & gas defoaming separator market. Oil & gas refinery capacity in increasing in APAC, especially in China, India and ASEAN countries, owing to which the demand for defoaming separators is expected to increase over the forecast period. Further, the increasing production of oil & gas in North America and Europe will help drive the demand for oil & gas defoaming separators over the forecast period. The U.S. alone constituted over 12% of the global oil production whereas Europe accounted for around 18% in 2016. The Latin America oil & gas defoaming separator market is expected to grow with a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

Oil & Gas Defoaming Separator Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global oil & gas defoaming separator market, identified across the value chain include Dow Corning Corporation, Ecolab Inc., BASF SE, and Evonik Industries, among others.

