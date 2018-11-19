Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union Promotes Montero and David to New Executive Roles

County Federal Names New Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Experience Officer.

San Jose, CA, USA — The Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union (http://www.sccfcu.org) today announced the promotions of Jennifer Montero and Divine David to new executive roles.

Jennifer Montero has been named Senior Vice President/Chief Administrative Officer. Jennifer has been serving as SVP/Organizational Development. She has extensive knowledge in the field of human resources management and specializes in high-growth operations and restructuring. Jennifer previously served on County Federal’s Board of Directors. In her expanded role, she will be responsible for providing strategic leadership in all human resource functions, learning and talent development initiatives, and special programs. Jennifer holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from San Jose State University.

Divine David has been promoted from Senior Vice President/Chief Lending Officer to Senior Vice President/Chief Experience Officer. Divine has a long history in banking, having worked with San Francisco Federal Credit Union, Provident Credit Union, Golden 1 Credit Union, and Bank of the West. In her new role, Divine will be responsible for enhancing the member experience and improving membership services. She holds a Management degree from Golden Gate University.

“Both Jennifer and Divine have been instrumental in helping us maintain the standard of excellence that members expect from County Federal” said Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President and CEO of County Federal. “Expanding their roles allows us to have an even greater impact on the member experience and help us improve and expand our financial services.”

About Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union

For more than 65 years Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union has been helping county, city, and school employees and affiliated organizations with financial services to help them realize their dreams. In addition to maintaining a passionate commitment to provide knowledgeable financial solutions to its members, County Federal also maintains an extensive community outreach program, providing educational support through its scholarship program and dedicating time and resources to a variety of regional non-profit organizations. County Federal offers a comprehensive line of financial products and preferred rates and is committed to empowering, enriching and enhancing members’ financial lives.

For more information, please visit http://www.sccfcu.org.