SHUKR Jilbabs Showcase a Wonderful Winter Essential

With winter bringing a new season and new selections, SHUKR leads the way with brand new Jilbab designs which are perfect for the cooler weather.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing, a leading provider of modest and Islamic clothing for Muslims in the west, has recently released new lines of Jilbabs for all occasions. The new collection has been a favourite among Muslim women, highlighting the modest solutions available as the colder weather sets in. This seasons highlights include full length coats, hijabs, tunics, jilbabs, and trousers in a variety of warm fabrics such as wool, corduroy, and cotton.

“Our goal is to provide solutions to some of the problems that Muslim women encounter when trying to dress in an Islamically appropriate and yet western way,” says Anas Sillwood, Managing Partner of SHUKR. “We’re very proud to be an Islamic clothing provider, and it is our hope that our customers will be proud to be dressed Islamically as well.”

SHUKR jilbabs are unique because they offer a unique blend of traditional Islamic wear and modern western styles. With the demand for modern Islamic clothing is strong, SHUKR is able to differentiate itself by showcasing fresh seasonal collections that meet modest standards of dress without compromising on stylish wardrobe choices.

Traditional pieces, such as long, loose-fitting dresses, are also available, and are providing to be popular among many western and international customers due to their versatility and modesty. As a Facebook fan aptly commented on SHUKR’s page; “the world would be so beautiful if we all wore a SHUKR jilbab.”

SHUKR is the leading Islamic clothing company dedicated to putting faith into fashion. Launched in 2001, SHUKR Islamic Clothing was the first company to provide contemporary, modest clothing that meets the needs of Muslims and non-Muslims living in the West. SHUKR is proud to be able to serve people of all religions who find that their faith encourages them to dress modestly, without having to sacrifice style and beauty.

SHUKR Islamic Clothing’s collections can be viewed online at www.Shukr.co.uk

