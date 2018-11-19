Soil Testing Market is Anticipated to Register 5.3% CAGR through 2027

Soil Testing Market Overview:

Agricultural crop production is directly depends upon the quality of soil and nature of soil used to grow crop. At that time each and every farmer wants to increase the productivity of their fields, therefore, they are highly inclined towards soil testing. When a farmer is used one field many time, then the fertility of soil may be affected that result of harm the yield per acre and also negatively impacting the agrarian economy. Over the last few decades, rapidly growing population is required high demand of food. Therefore, soil testing is being very important for each farmers and agricultural government in order to cater the demand of consumer.

In the global soil testing market, agriculture segment is projected to be dominated and valued at US$ 1,100 Mn by the end of 2017 and exhibiting at 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.

Soil Testing Market Segmentation:

Soil Testing Market can be segmented on the basis of Test Type:

Contamination

Chemicals

Pathogens

Toxins

Others

Quality

Metals

Nutrients/ Elements/Minerals

Physical properties

Organic Matter

Inorganics

Others

pH Test

Soil Testing Market can be segmented on the basis of End Use:

Commercial

Landscape Contractors

Gardens and Lawns

Agriculture

Golf Courses

Gardens and Lawns

Others

Soil Testing Market can be segmented on the basis of Service:

Inspection

Certification

Testing

Greenhouse Saturation

Routine Soil Testing

Other Special Test

Soil Testing Market can be segmented on the basis of Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

Soil Testing Market: Dynamics

An increasing number of golf courses across the globe that will require high maintenance of the field make it compulsory for regular soil inspection and tests. Moreover, increasing consumer awareness pertaining to soil inspection, testing and certificate are also projected to upsurge the demand for soil inspection throughout the forecast period.

On the flip side, rural area’s farmer of undeveloped countries still unawareness related to this type of soil testing and inspection that may affect the growth of the market in the region during the forecast period.

Soil Testing Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific excluding Japan is anticipated to be dominate in the region owing to largest land area of field. North America is anticipated to growing with significant CAGR due to account for almost 45% of the world’s golf courses, over the forecast period. Europe is also projected to grow with noteworthy growth rate in the global market owing to increasing awareness pertaining to soil inspection and upsurge crop production productivity, over the slated time period. In Latin America region, Brazil is estimated to grow at higher growth rate and also projected to be higher market attractiveness due to growing agriculture industry in the country, by the end of 2028. Middle East And Africa region is projected to grow with sluggish growth rate owing to unfavorable agricultural condition, by the end of 2028.

Soil Testing Market: Key Players

The key players for the Global Soil Testing Market are following:

Intertek Group

Yara International ASA

Assure Quality

SCS Global

APAL Agriculture

Eurofins Scientific

Danaher

SAI Global Limited

HRL Holdings Ltd

SESL Australia

SGS SA

Bureau Veritas

ALS Ltd

Exova Group

RJ Hills Laboratories

TUV Nord AG

GE Healthcare and Life sciences

Agrolab Group

Cawood Scientific

EnviroLab

