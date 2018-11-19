Technological Advancements Coupled with Rise in Demand for Remote Consultations is Driving the France Telemedicine Market: Ken Research

As the telemedicine industry of France is growing, there is an ever increasing demand for latest hardware and software. The use of latest technologies in the market facilitates consultations between the doctor and patient in a more effective manner.

The French healthcare industry was introduced to the concept of telemedicine after the publication of decree relating to telemedicine on the 10th day of October in 2010. Since 2011, the deployment of telemedicine in France has been actively supported by the government. France is one of the pioneer countriesin the European region to adopt and vote for a specific legal framework for telemedicine.

France has witnessed a shortfall of medical professionals owing to which the population has become receptive to the use of telemedicine for medical consultations of minor diseases, for regular health checkups, for pathological tests, remote patient monitoring and for regular follow ups with a medical practitioner. In addition to this the government of France has further increased the penetration of telemedicine services in the country by giving grants and aids to telemedicine providers.

The market turnover of the French e-health industry is approximately over EUR 3 billion, with an average growth ranging between 4%-7% on an annual basis during 2017.

The demand for tele-monitoring services saw an increase due to an increase incidence of chronic diseases and the rise in demand for remote patient monitoring. These factors along with technological advancements have made it more easy and accessible for people to receive consultations at home from their medical practitioner with just a click.

The report titled “France Telemedicine Outlook to 2022- By Services and Technology, By Service Platform (Telehealth & M-Health, Telehospitals & Clinics), By Clinical Applications (Telemonitoring, Teleconsultation, Teleassistance, Teleexpertise and Others) by Ken Research suggested a growth at a CAGR of 15.3% in terms of revenues in France Telemedicine market in the upcoming years till the year ending 2022E.

The Swedish brand Kry after bagging a series funding in June for market expansion is now setting its footsteps into France. The brand will launch in France under the name of Livi. The company boasts of its service, where it promises its patients to see a healthcare professional within 15 minutes.

Healthcare group COSTAISA has been given a project to design and implement teleconsultation, remote monitoring and geriatric tele-care services for metropolitan France. The project is estimated to be worth EUR 1 million which includes development of a telemedicine platform and the provision of necessary equipment. The telemedicine solution will include teleconsultation services for medical problems related to orthopaedics, dermatology, neurology and injuries, remote assessment and telecare.

The increased demand for telemedicine and associated services will also lead to an increase in demand for telemedicine carts. These carts are complete mobile health solutions which are installed with various remote measuring devices capable of measuring heart rate, blood pressure, conduct EKG examination and other medical applications.

Key Segments Covered

Services and Technology

Service Platform

• Telehome & M-Health, Telehospitals & Clinics

Technology platform

• Software

• Hardware

Clinical Applications

• Tele Monitoring

• Tele Consultation

• Tele Assistance

• Tele Expertise

• Others (Tele Radiology, Tele Neurology, Tele Cardiology and Pulmonary Services)

Key Target Audience

• Teleconsultation Companies

• Telemonitoring and Teleradiology Companies

• Telemedicine Hardware Solution Providers

• Video Conferencing and Collaboration Solution Providers

• Telemedicine Software Solution Providers

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2012-2017

Forecast Period: 2018-2022

Companies Covered

Telemedicine Service Providers

• H4D

• KRY

• Althalia

• Doctolib

• Zava

• Médicin Direct

• Mes Docteurs

• Medicitus

Telemedicine Hardware Companies

• AMEDTEC

• Fora Care

• Nonin

• AMD Global Telemedicine

• Visiomed

• Telemedicine Technologies

Telemedicine Software Companies

• VSee

• Acetiam

• Nomadeec

• Calydial

• Parsys

• GE Healthcare

• Comarch Healthcare

• Patient Journey App

• Verklizan

• AMD Global Telemedicine

• Linkeos

• Cegedim

• Telemedicine 360

• H2AD

Key Topics Covered in the Report

France Telemedicine

France Telemedicine Market

Tele Home Services France

M-Health Services France

Consultation Process Telemedicine Services

Electronic Medical records France Telemedicine

Reimbursement System France Telemedicine

Business Model Major Players France Telemedicine

Trends and Developments France Telemedicine

Issues and Challenges France Telemedicine

For more information on the research report, refer to below link:

https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/france-telemedicine-market/171811-91.html

