Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market Analysis, Opportunities, Forecast, Size, Competitive Analysis by 2025

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) has emerged as a highly relevant technology in the modern world. Several factors can be credited to the success of UPS. The industrial boom in countries such as China, Brazil, Mexico and India has created a favorable business climate for the power and energy sector and its sub-sectors. Today, energy is viewed as a key engine of economic growth, especially for countries who heavily rely on their industrial output. This, in turn makes UPS an important technology. UPS systems ensure manufacturing facilities run in full throttle, avoiding any downtime.

Businesses continue to seek solutions for power supply management and securing, which is creating lucrative market opportunities for UPS. In 2017, the global market for UPS stood at USD 7,225.7 Mn and is likely to exhibit an above-average growth over the next couple years. Meanwhile, many of the fast-developing countries in Asia and Latin America are being targeted as new revenue pockets by market players as there is a sharp rise in power consumption in these countries.

The Global Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Market was observed to have generated a value of USD 7,225.7 Mn in 2017 and is predicted to appreciate at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. This projects an optimistic outlook for the global market. The growing demand for continuous power supply is expected to lead to a market value of USD 13,154.4 Mn by the end of 2025.

The global uninterruptible power supply market has been segmented in the report to represent the parts that make up the market accurately. Segmentation has been performed on the basis of product type, application, and region. Product types in the market are segmented into offline/standby, line interactive, and online/double conversion. The offline/standby segment has captured the largest share of the market and has the most significant revenue of USD 5383.62 Mn. This type of UPS system is cost-efficient, compact making it highly popular in residential use. Meanwhile, the online/double conversion segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of more than 10% during the assessment period. Online UPS systems are highly advanced as they offer superior voltage regulation capabilities and have a wide scope of applications

Applications of UPS have been segmented into telecommunication, data center, medical, industrial, marine, and others. Data center applications have a 25% majority share of the global UPS market which is also predicted to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.97% during the forecast period. Data centers generate large volumes of data, and the use of UPS systems is deemed necessary as it offers vital data protection and backup power supply options in cases of outages or fluctuations of power.

Led by the U.S, the North American uninterruptible power supply market generated the highest revenue in 2017 of USD 2794.1 Mn and has secured a leadership position in the global market. The market is driven by the increasing demand for UPS systems in healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors. The regions advanced healthcare sector utilizes a number of advanced medical technology whose power supply must be maintained to ensure optimal function of the devices and their readings, thus increasing the use of UPS systems. Industrial applications and the growing telecommunication industry are also placing a high demand for UPS technology. Europe is another significant market, and the region displays similar growth patterns as those of North America. Growing telecommunication industry and an increasing number of data centers have influenced demand in the region.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period. Led by China, the region includes several country-level markets of note such as India and Japan. These regions have high power fluctuation and a huge demand for continuous power supply. The APAC region has established itself as an industrial hub which requires a consistent power supply. Moreover, the presence of a massive population of which, many consumers invest in UPS systems to ensure a constant supply of power. The region has a number of prominent market players, and UPS products are available through retail formats as well which is expected result in increased sales.

