Vascular Graft Market to reach a market size of $4.3 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Vascular Graft Market size is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 7.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America Market held the largest share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by in 2017 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024. The LAMEA market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The Endovascular Aneurysm Repair Stent Graft segment contributed the larger revenue share to the Global Vascular Graft Market by Product in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. However, Coronary Artery By-pass graft segment is expected to grow at CAGR of 9.9% during 2018-2024.
The polyester segment held dominant share in the Global Vascular Graft Market by Raw Material in 2017 and would continue its dominance till 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period (2018-2024).
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Cardinal Health, Medtronic Plc, Vingmed Danmark A/S, Cook Medical, Lemaitre Vascular, Inc., Terumo Medical Corporation, Endologix, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., and Getinge AB.
Global Vascular Graft Market Size Segmentation
By Product
Endovascular aneurysm repair stent graft
Abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA)
Traditional (AAA)
Complex (AAA)
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm (TAA)
Hemodialysis access graft
Peripheral vascular graft
Coronary artery by-pass graft
By Raw Material
Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)
Biosynthetic
Polyester
Polyurethane (PU)
By Application
Cardiovascular diseases
Coronary artery disease
Cardiac aneurysm
Hypertension
Cardiac stroke
Aneurysm
Kidney failure
Vascular occlusion
Other application
By End User
Hospitals
Ambulatory Surgical Centres
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Braun Melsungen AG
Cardinal Health
Medtronic Plc
Vingmed Danmark A/S
Cook Medical
Lemaitre Vascular, Inc
Terumo Medical Corporation
Endologix, Inc.
L. Gore & Associates, Inc.
Getinge AB
