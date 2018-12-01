Godrej Golf Links – Luxurious Villas by Godrej Properties in Greater Noida

Godrej Properties Ltd introduces Godrej Golf Links a luxurious villa project located at the promising landmark of Sector 27 in Greater Noida. It is known to be the well carved abode to ensure ample comfort for the residents. In this project, each and every room is breezy in the apartment. The architects have made ample utilization of space in all residential units. You can definitely feel lively in the bright and airy rooms with ample natural light. It is known to have positive aura to enliven your day with world-class amenities. You can fulfill all your daily needs in Greater Noida Sector 27. Your needs will definitely be taken care of. You can lead blessed living with your family in Godrej Golf Links Villas from Godrej Properties Limited.

Key Highlights of the project

• Himalayan Mountain structure

• Strategic location

• Walking tracks

• Fine line options with commercial street

• Golf parks, 9 hole golf view

• World-class paving patterns, climbing walls, sand bed, skating rink, trampoline area, and mini jogging track

• Open air theater with drive-in cinema

• High security

• Sculpture parks with palm lined gateway

• Gated community

• Fine line options and commercial street

Key Amenities

• Yoga space to stay physically and mentally relaxed

• Spa to have ample massage on relaxing weekend

• Multi-utility clubhouse for fun-filled evenings with friends and family

Godrej Properties is the leading real estate brand partnered with AR Land Craft LLP to launch Godrej Golf Links, which is based in NCR. It is a 100 acre township in Greater Noida with saleable land of over 4 million sq. ft. and it will be developed in the modern golf-centric township which has 9-hole golf course and signature villas. It is the first project of Godrej Properties in Noida and seventh in National Capital Region.

Location is the best part of Godrej Golf Links Villas in Greater Noida. The company is going to rule the booming residential market in Greater Noida and it will definitely help it to improve its presence in real estate India. This tie-up will definitely boost its presence in Noida micro market.

The residences in this premium project are widely acclaimed for its modern design and luxurious amenities in the nation. Godrej Golf Links Location is known to offer the same comfort and luxury at best prices. Noida is known to be the best part of NCR region as it offers higher returns on your real estate investment and it will have world-class infrastructure and real estate development around the area. The prices of property in Noida are increasing rapidly and it ensures great benefits for buyers and investors in real estate market.

Godrej Golf Links Noida is the great township project which is definitely one of the great infrastructures in the whole NCR region and Delhi. It enjoys great connectivity to Yamuna Expressway and Greater Noida Expressway. The project is known to have rapid metro connectivity and 9-hole golf course. It has world-class 3, 4 and 5 BHK villas which are beautifully designed.

Contact us to know more about Godrej Property.

Call:- ( IND ) 9810047296, 9810009987 ( UK ) + 44 20 3514 5468, (USA) +1 646 626 4218

Register here :- http://www.godrejgolflinks.srkresidency.com/

For more information about Godrej Properties.