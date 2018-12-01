Mercure Hyderabad KCP celebrates Thanksgiving with kids from Cherish orphanage

Mercure Hyderabad KCP hosted the kids of Cherish orphanage as a part of ThanksGiving Day celebrations. The staff and the management organised various interactive sessions for the kids with take aways messages. The atmosphere was warm with giggles and laughter all around.

The team along with the kids participated in the drawing competition and various fun games. Mr Sachin Gosain the AFOM did a roleplay on the basic Meet and Greet etiquettes and Executive Chef Dipak conducted an interactive session on Food and Nutrition for the kids.The team planned the interesting games for the kids to entertain them and make them feel special. The event was concluded with a special sumptuous lunch at hotel.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Soumitra Pahari, Hotel Manager, Mercure Hyderabad KCP said, “We are very happy to celebrate Thanksgiving by hosting girls from Cherish orphanage. These girls will be future Women who will shape our country. This is an initiative to make them feel special and welcomed. We thank all the girls and the hotel staff for joining us for the celebrations, making it a truly delightful experience.”