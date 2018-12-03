4D Printing Market 2018 Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast To 2023

Market Highlights:

Market Research Future (MRFR) reports that the global 4D printing market is projected to grow at USD 162 million by 2022. The market is set to expand at 39% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2022). 4D printing is the process via which a 3D printed object turns itself into another structure due to influence of external energy input such as temperature, light or other environmental stimuli.

4D printing is still an emerging technology which is an advancement to 3D printing. 4D printing allows the components to transform into another shape when exposed to heat or humidity or any other environmental stimuli. This technology advances the shape creation process beyond 3D printing, which results into an additional design flexibility that can lead to new types of products which can adjust its functionality in response to the environment, in a pre-programmed manner.

Major Key players

Stratasys Ltd. (U.S),

Hewlett Packard Corp. (U.S.),

3D Systems Corporation (U.S.),

ExOne Co. (U.S.),

Autodesk, Inc. (U.S.),

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (U.S.),

Materialise NV (Belgium),

Dassault Systèmes SA (France)

are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global 4D Printing Market.

Drivers and restraints

Researches constantly trying to update 4D technology helps the market

Researchers have developed an updated technology called 4D printing, which involves state-of-the-art self-assembling materials. It is predicted that 4D printing could replace 3D printing in coming years as continuous technological developments and innovation are the current norms shaping the positive outlook of the market.

Diverse range of applications of 4D printing augments its demand

The self-transformation ability of the material aids in seeking a wide range of applications in various industries. Key players in numerous industries are already on the way to develop 4D printing technology to suit their applications. For instance, Airbus SAS (France) is currently developing a technology that can cool its jet engines using smart material that reacts to temperature.

High price to be an impeding factor in the market growth

Although there are a number of fueling the market, exorbitant expenses involved in developing smart materials will be a cause for worry researchers. However, 4D printing is touted to be the next big thing in coming years, and any investment in it will be low-risk. Investors realize this factor and continuously set efforts to update the technology. These factors will certainly create a market with great growth potential.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis for 4D printing market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. The study indicates that North America would dominate the 4D printing market owing to the technological advancements in 3D printing and due to the high adoption of 3D printing on a large scale. The European region is expected to have the second biggest market share in the 4D printing market. As 4D printing is a niche technology Asia-Pacific region would have considerable adoption 4D printing technology by the end of forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The 4D printing market is segmented based on application and region.

The application segment consists of aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, construction, clothing, utility, and others. In aerospace and defense, various research centers such as NASA are working over 4D printing technology to develop new products.

The 4D printing technology has contributed massively to the field of healthcare. For instance, to minimize the procedures involved surgeries, doctors now use 4D printing to put self-transforming components into the patient’s body. This enables easy treatment of any abnormality.

