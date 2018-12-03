Bioimpedance Device Market Segments, Opportunity, Growth and Forecast By End-use Industry 2017-2027

The bioimpedance devices have a huge potential in different healthcare applications. Moreover, the development of wearable devices which can perform the bioimpedance measurements is expected to further propel the market for the bioimpedance market. The evolution of bioimpedance spectroscopy has also helped to study the electric properties of materials. The knowledge and know-how of the biological cells and tissues comes from the bioimpedance technology.

Bioimpedance Device Market: Drivers and Restraints

A balanced body composition is necessary for an individual wellbeing and hence bioimpedance devices helps to analyze the basic body parameters and prevent further complications. Moreover, the trend of being fit and eating the right nutrition has also driven the need of bioimpedance devices which can analyze beyond just weight. There are bioimpedance devices which determine fat, water and muscle content in the body in addition to the weight. There are devices which help in managing the fluid content in the body thereby diseases can also be managed. Technology incorporation has also increased the number of product entries in the bioimpedance market. There are bioimpedance devices with four-eight sensors and electrode which increases the detection accuracy.

Bioimpedance Device Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application the bioimpedance device market can be segment as:

Nephrology

Oncology

Sports science

Fitness

Weight management

Others (lifestyle counselling, medical wellness, nutrition)

On the basis of end user the bioimpedance device market can be segment as:

Hospitals and clinics

Diagnostic centers

Rehabilitation centers

Others

Bioimpedance Device Market: Overview

Lymphedema can be a major complication following significant medical interventions, such as mastectomy in women. To address this issue ImpediMed Ltd developed a bioimpedance technology for the early detection of lymphedema. The early detection of lymphedema can help surgeons to avoid the future complications which may arise after the mastectomy surgery. The companies L-DEX device is a FDA approved bioimpedance device to assess secondary unilateral lymphedema of the arm and leg in women, and the leg in men.

Bioimpedance Device Market: Region-wise Outlook

In terms of geography, bioimpedance device market has been divided into seven regions including North- America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia- Pacific excluding Japan, Japan Middle-East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to remain the dominating region while Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as a fastest growing region.

Bioimpedance Device Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the bioimpedance device market participants are Analog Devices, Inc., Biodynamics Corporation, Bodystat, General Electric Company, ImpediMed, Nutrilog SAS, OMRON Healthcare, RJL Systems, Inc., Seca, SMT medical technology GmbH&Co. KG, BIOPAC Systems Inc. and NIMedical.