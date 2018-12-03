Biologics Market to Undertake Strapping Growth During 2018 to 2025

The global biologics market 2017 was estimated to be USD xx Million. It is anticipated to increase to a value of USD xx Million with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. Continuous activities in research and development, investment in biologics and occurrence of chronic diseases are the factors that are playing a major role in the growth of biologics market. As per WHO, chronic diseases will account for approximately 80% of death by 2020 across the world. Constant development in gene & cellular therapy is catalyzing the market because of its therapeutic outcome and high efficiency. CAR-T-Cell are therapies recently accepted by FDA for the indications of oncology.

Drugs are very complicated and need maintenance and controlled conditions for production and development processes. Huge finances are required to regulate the procedures of quality control initially. Biologics are prone to heat, light and require positive atmosphere which is not available worldwide. Strict rules and investment with restricted access to patient for biologics, particularly in emerging countries will affect the growth of global biologics market.

Biopharmaceuticals is getting popular over chemically synthesized molecules which are projected to increase the generation of revenue considerably. Moreover, by using the biologics many metabolic disorders can be treated to increase the demand of biologics market. Developed bioengineering technologies as well for the production of biopharmaceutical is estimated to fuel the pharmaceutical industry. With the advancements in automation, process of assortment can be done with the help of high throughput screening (HTS) system for the selection of duplicates.

Biologics market trends are initiative by government to support biologic drugs that allow funding and investment in research and development eventually increasing the quality of biologic drugs. This will positively upsurge the demand for biologics market growth. Success rate of biologic drugs is increasing thus increasing the demand for manufacturing biologics amongst the big pharmaceutical companies. For example, Bristol-Myers Squibb capitalized about $800 Million in Irish large-scale biologics facility and Novartis AG capitalized about $750 Million in biologics facility in Singapore estimating to complete the production by the end of 2019. Accepting innovative therapies and increase in chronic diseases are the factors that are fueling the growth of biologics market.

Global biologics market is segmented on the basis of application, source, type and region. Based on application, biologics market is divided into cancer, anemia, diabetes and many more. By source, market is divided into animal, human and microorganism. Based on type, biologics market is splited into blood products, gene therapy, vaccines, proteins, monoclonal antibodies and much more.

Topographically, regions involved in accelerating the biologics market share are Asia Pacific, Europe, U.S, South America, North America and Middle East & Africa. U.S biologics market is dominating the market in North America with huge investment and research and development. Growth in the concerns and awareness regarding oncology and its treatment will help to surge the global biologics market in North America. Asia Pacific is propelled to expand rapidly due to less strict rules for the clinical trials of drugs, developing awareness of biologics for the treatment of chronic diseases and manufacturing of biologics in the developing countries.

Key Segments in the “Global Biologics Market” are-

By Application market is segmented into:

Cancer

Anemia

Diabetes

Others

By Source market is segmented into:

Animals

Humans

Microorganisms

By Type market is segmented into:

Blood products

Gene therapy

Vaccines

Proteins

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

By Regions market is segmented into:

Asia Pacific

Europe

S.

South America

North America

Middle East & Africa

