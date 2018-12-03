Cloud API Market Is Expected to Reach USD 763 Million By 2022, Growing At 20% CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Market Highlights:

With cloud computing becoming a popular phenomenon for data storage, various Application Programming Interfaces (APIs), applications, and services are coming up for easy programming, access, and security. Cloud Application Programming Interface (API), a significant component of any public cloud solution, enables the development of applications and services that are used for provisioning of cloud hardware, software, and platforms. Acting as a gateway or interface, a cloud API service provides direct and indirect cloud infrastructure and software services to users.

Market Research Future (MRFR) has published a research report that predicts a massive boost in the global cloud API market with 20% CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) between 2016 and 2022. In terms of cash, the market is expected to grow with US $ 763 mn. Analyzing the market structure, this report evaluates the future growth potential and observes the strategies of the key players in this market. It also tracks the competitive developments such as joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions, new product developments, new product developments (R & D) in the market.

The global Cloud API Market has been segmented on the basis of end-users, vertical, and the region. Based on end-users, the market has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. The vertical-based segmentation of the market covers the segments namely Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), education, healthcare, Information Technology (IT) & telecommunication, manufacturing, media & entertainment, and others. BFSI uses cloud API to store and secure the client data. Education sector uses it for storing and securing the records of students and teachers, along with academic study materials. Cloud computing is an integral part of IT, and cloud APIs are useful for communication that often requires satellites. In the entertainment industry, online entertainment portals use cloud APIs to make their services more efficient.

Cloud API Market Key Players

The key players in the global cloud API market include Amazon Web Services (USA), CA Technologies Inc. (USA), Google Inc. (USA), International Business Machines Corporation (USA), Microsoft Corporation (USA), Oracle Corporation (USA), Red Hat, Inc. (the USA), TIBCO Software Inc. (USA), and VMware, Inc. (USA).

Cloud API Market Analysis:

Regional analysis for cloud API market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. It has been observed that North America region would account for larger share in cloud API market followed by Europe. It has been observed that North America region is fast adopting cloud API for integration of their existing applications as several of the organizations applications are built using microservices.

The study reveals that Asia-Pacific region is expected to have a significant growth in cloud API market by the forecast period. In Asia-Pacific countries like China, Japan and Korea small and medium enterprises are adopting cloud API at a significantly high rate as compared to large enterprises which is the primary growth driver for the Asia-Pacific region.

Cloud API Market Segmentation

The Cloud API market has been segmented on the basis of end-users and vertical. The end-users segment consists of large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. The study indicates that by end-user’s segment, large enterprises has a larger share in the cloud API market. The vertical segment consists of BFSI, IT & telecommunication, healthcare, manufacturing, education, media & entertainment and others. The study indicates that by vertical, the BFSI sub-segment would hold a major share in the cloud API market

Recently, it has been observed that many large companies like Google Inc. and Microsoft Corporation are acquiring small cloud API platform vendors in order to increase their total market share.

Latest Industry News

Google has announced new plans to provide organizations with detailed and standardized metrics on the behavior of Google’s Cloud Platform (GCP) services that are related to their workloads. It has made it easier for enterprise cloud administrators to monitor and understand the interaction between their application workloads and the company’s cloud platform and services. 30 JUL 2018

Google has released more details about three new tools it is going to release in the near future. These tools help developers more easily integrate machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into their applications. These tools are AutoML Natural Language, AutoML Translation, and AutoML Vision. AutoML Vision is a more specialized version of the Cloud Vision API. It has been designed for developers looking for a way to integrate image classification and analysis capabilities for specific business needs. 13 AUG 2018

