Digitalization In The Building Finishing Contractors Industry To Increase Productivity

Building Finishing Contractors are increasingly using digital technologies such as smart phones, RFID tagging and software to improve labor productivity, safety and cost control. Mobile phones help workers to share information on jobsites and file reports about the building progress. RFID tagging is used for material handling and to track field personnel. For example, MaxCon Software is specifically designed for roofing contractors. Mobile apps such as Red-Trac, Labor Sync and Timesheet Mobile provide construction-specific services to contractors.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY VALUED THE GLOBAL BUILDING FINISHING CONTRACTORS MARKET AT $920 BILLION IN 2017

Asia Pacific was the largest geographic region in the market, accounting for almost two-fifth of the global market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Oliver Guirdham, permanent modular construction is set to increase in coming years. It helps in speedy and effective construction strategies. With the “crates” being built to a great extent offsite, it enables structures to be included onto later. The structures comprise of different segments, called modules, developed in an offsite area and afterward transported to its expected site. Cranes at that point put the construction onto its establishments.

API Group Inc. was the largest company in the global building finishing contractors market, generating revenues of $2.6 billion. API Group Inc. engages in industrial and specialty construction, and fire protection businesses worldwide. As a part of its growth strategy API Group started an alliance with Astea’s Service Management and Mobility Solution Suite to streamline and strengthen their service business reinforcing their commitment to delivering superior service to their customers and achieving corporate growth initiatives.

The building finishing contractors market is segmented into Drywall And Insulation Contractors; Painting And Wall Covering Contractors; Flooring Contractors; Tile And Terrazzo Contractors; Finish Carpentry Contractors; and Other Building Finishing Contractors.

