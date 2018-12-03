Extruded Plastics Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2024

Our latest research report entitled Extruded Plastics Market (by type (low density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high density polyethylene, polystyrene), end user (packaging, building & construction, automotive, consumer Goods, electrical & electronics and others),) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Extruded Plastics. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Extruded Plastics cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Extruded Plastics growth factors.

The forecast Extruded Plastics Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Extruded Plastics on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

The global extruded plastics market was worth USD 191.30 billion in 2016 and it is projected to reach USD 277.29 billion in 2024 expanding at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2018 and 2024. In terms of volume of consumption the market size of extruded plastics was 294.6 million metric tons in 2016 and it is projected to reach 376.0 million metric tons by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.1% over the forecast period 2018-2024. The global Extruded Plastics market is driven by the factors such as, growth in end user industries, growing per capita plastic consumption in emerging markets, and tremendous growth of market growth in SE Asian countries. However, volatile feedstock prices and tighter operating margins, stricter environmental norms and recycling of waste and passive sentiments over plastic consumption are likely to act as restraining factors affecting the global extruded plastics market over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific dominates the world extruded plastics market in terms of dollar share, while RoW (including South America and the Middle East) region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period followed by Europe. The growth in the Asia-Pacific region is primarily driven by emerging economies such as India, China, and Indonesia.

Segment Covered

The report on global extruded plastics market covers segments such as, type and end user. On the basis of type, the global extruded plastics market is categorized into low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, high-density polyethylene, polystyrene and others (including ABS, polyamides etc.). On the basis of end user the global extruded plastics market is categorized into packaging, building and constructions, automotive, consumer goods, electrical and electronics and others (workstations, exploration, and others).

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global extruded plastics market such as, Formosa Plastics Group, SABIC (Saudi Arabia Basic Industries Corporation), Sigma Plastics Group, JM Eagle, Sealed Air Corporation, Berry Plastics Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, AEP Industries Inc., The DOW Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends, and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global extruded plastics market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of extruded plastics market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the extruded plastics market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the extruded plastics market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

