Hyaluronic Acid Products Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2018-2023)

Overview:

Hyaluronic acid, also called hyaluronan, is an unsulfated anionic glycosaminoglycan, widely distributed in connective, epithelial and neuronal tissues. It is unique among glycosaminoglycans in that it is not sulfated; it is formed in the plasma membrane instead of the Golgi apparatus and can be very large, its molecular weight often reaching millions. One of the main components of the extracellular matrix, hyaluronan, contributes significantly to cell proliferation and migration and may also be involved in the progression of certain malignancies.

In the year 2018, Global Hyaluronic Acid Products market was valued at USD 8.49 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 12.94 Billion with a 8.8% CAGR.

Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand for cosmetic and anti-aging products, the hyaluronic acid market is growing rapidly. Increased awareness of cosmetic surgeries and increased physical awareness of individuals are key growth drivers for the global market for hyaluronic acid products. In addition, the growing cases of obesity have increased the demand for painkillers to treat joint pain, which in turn is a vital growth factor for the market. There is also a growing need for less invasive anti-aging and therapeutic procedures, as the aging segment of the population shows no signs of slowing down. Reactions to foreign bodies can occur in some cases when hyaluronic acid products are used in cosmetic surgery, which is one of the main factors hindering the market.

Geographic Segmentation

Based on geography the Global Hyaluronic Acid Products Market primarily segmented into Europe, North America, Latin America, Middle East & Africa and North America. North America holds the major market share owing primarily to the presence of key manufacturers. The Western European market is also on the rise, trailing the North America market closely.

Major companies in the industries of Hyaluronic Acid Products market are Allergan, Sanofi, Ferring B.V, Zimmer Biomet, Fidia Farmceutici, Salix Pharmaceutical, Anika Therpeutics, Seikagaku Corporation, Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd, Alcon, Inc., Smith & nephew plc, F.Merz Asthetics, Inc.

