Job Application – Position: Logistics Manager; Requirement: Robots

Many warehousing companies are increasingly deploying robotic solutions to optimize operations and reduce operational costs. Robots are being used to pick, pack and replace goods and thus reduce manpower and risks in warehouse operations. They are being used to deal with increased consumer demand, labor shortages and significantly reduce operational costs. For example, according to a report by Tractica, a leading artificial intelligence advisory services company, warehouse and logistics robot unit shipments are expected to increase from 40,000 in 2016 to 620,000 by 2021, thus indicating widespread use of robotics in warehouse operations.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE WAREHOUSING AND STORAGE GLOBAL MARKET TO GROW TO $650 BILLION BY 2021

North America was the largest region in the warehousing and storage market in 2017, accounting for more than one-fourth of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, warehouse operators are now constructing multi-story warehouses in densely populated cities and expensive land spaces. A multi-story warehouse is a warehouse consisting of more than one floor designed to increase the usable floor space per square foot of land. It results in better land utilization rate and enhances operational efficiency. Multi-story warehouses have been successful in densely populated cities predominantly in Asian countries such as China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore, due to high land and construction costs, small site areas and limited industrial land availability. Multi-story warehouses in Hong Kong average 12 floors. Prologis, the world’s biggest warehouse owner, has also started construction to build the first multi-story warehouse in the USA.

Deutsche Post DHL Group was the largest player in the warehousing and storage market, with revenues of $15.3 billion in 2016. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to expand its warehouse business operations to benefit from the growth of ecommerce industry in emerging markets. DHL plans to invest more than $100 million to increase warehouse capacity in India in the next three years.

The warehousing and storage market is segmented into general warehousing and storage, specialized warehousing and storage, and refrigerated warehousing and storage.

General warehousing and storage includes establishments operating merchandize warehousing and storage facilities. It includes bonded warehousing, private warehousing and general merchandize warehousing and storage.

Specialized warehousing and storage comprises establishments warehousing and storage facilities for particular categories of goods that need specialized treatment. A main example is farm product bonded warehousing and storage, farm product private warehousing and storage and grain elevators.

Refrigerated warehousing and storage companies operate refrigerated warehousing and storage facilities. These establishments provide services such as blast freezing, tempering and modified atmosphere storage services.

