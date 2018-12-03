Play Bingo At Redmen Bingo

Killeen, TX/2018: Bingo halls are a highly sought after place for enjoying weekends and holidays. People of all age-groups and walks of life gather at a reputed bingo hall to have fun, socialize and win exciting prizes. Redmen Bingo, one of the largest bingo halls in the region, hosts wide range of bingo games.

The bingo hall is known to organize fun-filled and affordable bingo games for both novice and experienced players. The hall has a very comfortable environment for the players. It also offers exciting jackpots.

Bingo Schedule

• The doors of the bingo hall open at 11:00am for the players.

• The schedule for bingo games at Redmen Bingo hall consists of two sessions. The first session commences at 12:00 Noon and the second session starts at 1:30pm.

• A total of 17 games are played in each session.

• 15 regular English games are offered for $100.00 each. $10 sets are also available.

Why Choose Us?

• Different kinds of bingo games are offered i.e. electronic bingo, paper bingo, charity bingo and themed bingo.

• There are aplenty jackpots to be won at the hall.

• The hall has committed staff members, who have earned a reputation of being extremely helpful and friendly over the years.

• Exciting bingo events are held throughout the year.

• Theme based bingo games are organized for occasions such as New Year, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Valentine’s Day, and more.

• Availability of non-smoking rooms for the comfort of the players.

• Snack-bar concession for the players.

• A comfortable, spacious, well-lit and well-ventilated environment.

• Involved with charities such as Clement Boys & Girls Club Inc., Greater Killeen Free Clinic Inc., Vive Les Arts Childrens Theatre, Killeen Teens Inc. and more. The bingo hall is operated for the sole purpose of benefiting the charities and non-profit organizations.

Benefits of playing bingo

• Stimulates the brain and sharpens motor skills.

• It is a sociable hobby.

• It boosts energy levels and rejuvenates the mind and body.

• Bingo is a means of raising funds for various charitable causes.

• Improves hand-eye coordination, concentration and focus in the elderly.

• It is a productive way of passing free time.

For more information about time, directions and types of bingo played at Redmen Bingo, you can call at (254) 554-5051 or visit https://www.texascharitybingo.com/