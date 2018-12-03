Surfactant Market – Invention Analysis, Size, Share, Evolution, Styles & Prediction 2023

Our latest research report entitled Surfactant Market (by product type (anionic, non-anionic, cationic, amphoteric surfactants), substrate type (soap, personal care, textile, industry, institutional cleaning, elastomers, plastics, oilfield chemicals, crop protection, food industry), application (synthetic, bio-based surfactants)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Surfactant. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Surfactant cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Surfactant growth factors.

The forecast Surfactant Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Surfactant on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. The global surfactant market is projected to reach USD 44.6 billion by the end of 2021, growing with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2023. Surfactants are organic compounds with presence of both hydrophobic and hydrophilic group. The wetting and penetration effect, emulsification, dispersion, foaming, detergency, conditioning, and substantively are some of the important properties of surfactants. The key drivers responsible for growth of the surfactants market include growing end user industries and improving lifestyles in developing economies.

Easy availability, low price, and broadened application areas are few other factors fuelling the demand for surfactants worldwide. Surfactants were mainly used in the detergent and soap industries; however, this trend is changing, and they are currently used in several other industries such as fabric industry uses this as a softener, paper industry to de-ink the recycled paper, agrochemical industry to manufacture herbicides and insecticides, the cosmetic industry in shampoo, hair conditioners and toothpastes, as firefighting agent, in the oil industry, and others.

Segments Covered:

The report segments the global surfactant market by product type, substrate type, application and region. The product types include anionic surfactants, non-anionic surfactants, cationic surfactants and amphoteric surfactants. The applications include soap industry, personal care industry, textile industry, industry and institutional cleaning, elastomers and plastics industry, oilfield chemicals, crop protection, food industry and others. The substrate types include synthetic surfactants and bio-based surfactants.

Geographic Coverage and Analysis:

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Due to new investments and projects coming up in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa; especially in China, India, and Brazil; the emerging markets in these regions are expected to register significant growth in the coming years. All these factors will continue to drive the demand for the surfactants industry, globally.

Major Key Players Mentioned in this Premium Report

The companies covered in the report include Akzonobel N.V. (Netherlands), Air Products and Chemicals (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), DuPont EI DE Nemours & Co (U.S.), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (U.S.), Kao Corporation (Japan), and The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.).

