Global Network Forensics Market to reach a market size of $3.1 billion by 2022

According to a new report Global Network Forensics Market (2016-2022), published by KBV Research, the global Network Forensics Market is expected to attain a market size of $3.1billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.

The North America market dominated the Global Network Forensics Market by Region in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022; growing at a CAGR of 16.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 17.1% during (2016 – 2022). Additionally, The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.1% during (2016 – 2022).

The On-Premise market dominated the Global Network Forensics Market by Deployment Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Cloud market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21.9% during (2016 – 2022).

The Solution market dominated the Global Network Forensics Market by Type in 2015, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2022. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 22.5% during (2016 – 2022).

The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Network Forensics have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of Viavi Solutions, Niksun, Logrhythm, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Fireeye, Inc., Symantec Corporation, and EMC RSA (Dell).

Global Network Forensics Segmentation

By Type

Solution

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Security Information & Event Management

Threat Intelligence

Analytics Firewall

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

By Application Area

Network Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

Data Center Security

Others

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Type

Cloud

On-Premise

By Vertical

BFSI

Government

Application Area

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Telecom & IT, Education

Others

By Geography

North America Network Forensics Market

U.S. Network Forensics Market

Canada Network Forensics Market

Mexico Network Forensics Market

Rest of North America Network Forensics Market

Europe Network Forensics Market

Germany Network Forensics Market

U.K. Network Forensics Market

France Network Forensics Market

Russia Network Forensics Market

Spain Network Forensics Market

Italy Network Forensics Market

Rest of Europe Network Forensics Market

Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market

China Network Forensics Market

Japan Network Forensics Market

India Network Forensics Market

South Korea Network Forensics Market

Singapore Network Forensics Market

Malaysia Network Forensics Market

Rest of Asia-Pacific Network Forensics Market

LAMEA Network Forensics Market

Brazil Network Forensics Market

Argentina Network Forensics Market

UAE Network Forensics Market

Saudi Arabia Network Forensics Market

South Africa Network Forensics Market

Nigeria Network Forensics Market

Rest of LAMEA Network Forensics Market

Companies Profiled

Viavi Solutions

Niksun

Logrhythm, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Fireeye, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

EMC RSA (Dell)

