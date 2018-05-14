Global Robotic Paint Booth Market Report 2024: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

Study on Robotic Paint Booth Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Robotic Paint Booth Market by product type (paint booth, paint robot), end-user (automotive sector, non-automotive sector) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Robotic Paint Booth over the period of 2018 to 2024.According to report the global robotic paint booth market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

Segment Covered

The report on global robotic paint booth market covers segments such as, product type and end-user. On the basis of product type the global robotic paint booth market is categorized into paint booth and paint robot. On the basis of end-user the global robotic paint booth market is categorized into automotive sector and non-automotive sector.

Market Insights

Automated systems such as paint booths and paint robots can deliver output with optimum quality along with speed and accuracy. Adoption of automated production techniques that make the process fast and reduce errors are the factors driving the growth of the robotic paint booth market. Additionally, paint robots holds safety standards by minimizing exposure of human workers to paint fumes and other environmental risks. However, the robotic stage is expensive at initial stage of installation which is expected to be the restraining factors for the growth of the market. Moreover, rising applications of robotics technology, increase in expenditure on healthcare and significant industrial developments in the countries such as India and china are expected to provide huge opportunities for the key players in the robotic paint booth market over the forecast period.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2016-2024. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2018-2024.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global robotic paint booth market such as, ABB, Eisenmann SE, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Durr AG, FANUC Corporation, Giffin, Kawasaki and Staubli.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global robotic paint booth market. Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of robotic paint booth market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2018-2024. We also have highlighted future trends in the robotic paint booth market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the robotic paint booth market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

