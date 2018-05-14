Goan Nuts are the Champions for Season 2 of Poker Sports League

The winner takes it all- The Goa Team takes home 2 crore

The much awaited Season 2 of Poker Sports League, world’s largest & only team based poker league with 11 franchise team competed for a prize pool of 4.5 crore saw a scintillating finale in Goa today. After rigorous 6 months process of team structuring & selection process, the league concluded with Goan Nuts taking away the crown of the winning team & taking home a whopping prize money of Rs 2 crores.

The prize pool this year was announced as Rs. 4.5 crores out of which 2 crores were taken home by the winning team. Runner up team received an amount of Rs. 1.2 crores whereas the 2nd runner up got a prize money of 90 lakhs, whereas each day, Team of the day, was awarded a prize money of Rs 10 lakhs each.

Goan Nuts displayed an amazing game & led their way to the wining trophy by exhibiting a consistent form throughout the finale leaving no chance for other teams.

Commenting on the conclusion of Season 2 of PSL, Mr. Amit Burman, Co founder PSL said, “This Season has raised the bar extensively & the game today was a proof that Poker is here to stay. We are mere facilitators to give this sport the status that it deserves & establish it as a Game of Skill, by providing this platform to poker veterans across the globe. I congratulate each of the participating teams who fought hard to get the title & put up a brilliant show here in Goa to culminate Season 2. ”

Viswanthan Anand, Chess Grand Master & Brand Ambassador Poker Sports League, while witnessing the finale match said, “I would like to congratulate the winning team and all the other teams for being such a sport. Today we witnessed some amazing match where we saw the tables turning with Goan Nuts taking away the glory at the last minute by beating the rest of the teams. ”

On Day 5 the final table brought together amazing pool of talent fighting for the title, where Rajasthan Tilters were announced 2nd runners up & Gujarat Falcons grabbed the runners up position.

It all began with Andhra Bullets winning ten lakh for team of the day by scoring the highest of 239,000 PSL Points on Day 1 of PSL Finale. Unfortunately on Day 2 they could not retain their position & gave it away to the local team, Goan Nuts , who managed to steal the limelight by topping the leader board with 401,000 PSL points. They were also announced the team of the day. Day 3 saw, last year winners, Delhi Panthers stealing the show with 483000 PSL points & day 4 witnessed Chennai Thalaivas grabbing the highest PSL score of 539500 points.

Excited on winning the title, the team owners of Goan Nuts said, “It gives us immense pleasure to take away the trophy and the prize money home. Our team has worked very hard to earn this title and hopefully will accomplish it every year from now on. Very grateful to our team captain Dhaval Mudgal who made this dream a reality.”

PSL opened avenues of opportunity for Indian poker players and this season gave chance to 11 teams with 10 players each consisting of one mentor/ captain, two pro-players, two free live qualifiers, three from free online qualifiers along with 2 wild-card entries.

This year the teams were headed by mentors like, Abhishek Goindi for Punjab Bluffers, Shravan Chhabria for Rajasthan Tilters, Kolkata Kings mentoring by Sumit Asrani, Andhra Bullets by Kunal Patni, Pune Sharks under the guidance of Raghav Bansal while Aditya Sushant mentoring Bengalaru Warriors, Chennai Thalaivas by Kanishka Samant, Akash Malik presenting Delhi Panthers, Dhaval Mudgal taking the responsibility for Goan Nuts, Romit Advani with Gujarat Falcons & Amit Jain was looking after Mumbai Anchors.

About Poker Sports League: Poker Sports League is the brainchild of Mr. Amit Burman, Mr. Anuj Gupta and Mr. Pranav Bagai which was established last year, with a mission to establish poker as a sport in the country. It is India’s first professional poker league, which gives opportunity to state level teams & all poker lovers to become a part of the league & learn from the best poker players in India. The league will see commitment of 8 years from 11 teams & 20,000 player participation across India. This seasons wild cards represent 11 countries.