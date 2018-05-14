Innovation Keynote Speaker At Colorado Homecare Conference

Innovation keynote speaker Julie Austin will be speaking at the Rocky Mountain Homecare Association Conference on Thursday, May 17th in Beaver Creek, CO. The home care industry, like all industries, are dealing with change and competition. Julie’s speech deals with unique problem solving and creativity for home care providers.

BEAVER CREEK, CO – Home care owners and home care management executives will gather in Beaver Creek, CO next week for the 2018 Rocky Mountain Home Care, Home Health and Hospice Conference to learn about the latest developments in the industry.

Innovation keynote speaker and inventor Julie Austin will keynote a session on creativity and problem solving in the home healthcare industry.

The 2018 Rocky Mountain Home Care, Home Health & Hospice Conference is organized by the Home Care Association of Colorado and the Hospice & Palliative Care Association of the Rockies.

The home care industry is changing and being faced with more competition every day.

“Anything can change your home care business”, says Austin, “the economy, customer tastes, technology or government regulations. You have to constantly be innovating to stay ahead of the curve”.

This means innovating every aspect of your business and making sure you get ideas from everyone in the organization, not just from the people at the top.

Innovation is more than just a buzzword. And change is going to continue to disrupt the home care business. But through innovation you can learn to turn change into opportunity.

Date:

Thursday, May 17th, 2018

Location:

Beaver Creek, CO

Julie Austin is available for interviews and can be reached through at 310-444-7788 or julie ( @ ) creativeinnovationgroup dot com dot

