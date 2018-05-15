Adhesive Films Market Synopsis and Highlights, Key Findings, Major Companies Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Adhesive films are materials coated with adhesives. They have the ability to join two surfaces. These are majorly used in automotive electronics, consumer electronics, handheld computing, construction, and aerospace electronics. The Global Adhesive Films Market is set to attain nearly USD 17 billion by 2024, at a CAGR over 6% during the forecast period (2016 – 2024).

The adhesive films market had a demand of 3.1 million tons in 2015. Need for compact electronic devices and lightweight vehicles are primarily driving it. Boosting demand for consumer electronics in Asia Pacific and food & beverage packaging is said to drive the market. Additionally, expansion across automobile manufacturing coupled with demand for fuel-efficient vehicles also propels market revenues.

However, the market faces challenges in the form of product customization and high manufacturing costs. But, the production of bioadhesive films can provide it new growth avenues.

The Adhesive films market is split according to products, technologies, applications, end-users, and regions. Products are acrylic, polyurethane (PU), polyvinyl acetate (PVAc), polyvinyl butyral (PVB), epoxy, and others. ‘Others’ includes EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate), SBC (styrenic block copolymers), polypropylene, polyesters, and silicone.

key players:

Some of the key players operating within the global market are BASF SE, 3M Company, Henkel Adhesive Technologies, and Avery Dennison Corporation. Mergers and alliances are their common strategy to stay competitive. For instance, BASF partnered with Avantium Technologies in 2016 to produce furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA). FDCA can be used as a base for producing adhesives in lubricants and personal care products.

Acrylic films were the leading segment in 2014, with over 25% shares (with respect to demand) in 2014. They are projected to display significant growth over the forecast period. PVAc followed them, with 20% shares the same year. PVB films are prominently used in the automobile industry. They are used to bind vehicles with glass sheets.

Technologies in the adhesive films market comprise hot melt, light cured, pressure-sensitive, self cured, and chemical cured. Pressure-sensitive led in 2014. Its demand is anticipated to reach 4 kilotons (KT) by 2024. Hot melt films should generate nearly 146 KT of volumes by 2024.

Applications encompass graphics, labels, tapes, tinting, glazing, protective films, and specialty films. Tapes reigned over the market (in terms of demand) in 2015. This was credited to massive usage of one-sided & double-sided tapes in electronics and automotive sectors. They would earn around USD 72 billion by 2024. Labels can experience a CAGR above 6% in the next eight years.

Automotives, consumer electronics, construction, packaging, aerospace, medical, footwear, and furniture constitute the end-users. Packaging would be the leading segment over the forecast period. It is used for product sealing & labeling. Consumer electronics may contribute to the global demand for adhesive films by creating components for lid sealing and other applications in packaging.

North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and RoW (Rest of the World) are the regions within adhesive films market. Asia Pacific dominated in 2014 due to high demand from its end-user industries. Europe should witness modest growth during 2016 to 2024. Similarly, North America is likely to grow at a CAGR over 6% in the near future.

