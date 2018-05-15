Anmol Industries eyes new horizons

With the view to establishing the strongest pan-India brand presence based on the principle of “promise less, deliver more,” one of leading Indian bakery brands, Anmol has also roped in Bollywood Khiladi, Akshay Kumar, as its brand ambassador. Anmol think-tank has identified smaller rural geographies as potential markets this time.

Markets in suburban- and rural-locations with more than 10,000 residents are also on the target this year. Moving away from primary-based to secondary-based approach meeting general trade specifics, Japan, Bulgaria, Romania, Chile, Brazil, Indonesia, Thailand and Singapore are the markets Anmol plans to enter and excel expanding its extensive distribution network.

It has been doing exceptionally well in offshore markets including Dubai, Qatar, Oman, Benin, Togo, Ivory Coast, Guinea, Afghanistan, Cambodia, Caribbean islands, Nepal, Tanzania and Yemen.

Legendary scientist Albert Einstein is broadly credited with exclaiming “The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again, but expecting different results.” Conforming to the same, Anmol has come up with a comprehensive makeover plan that aims at bringing in paradigm shift in its philosophies, strategies and their subsequent execution.

Strategy Revamp

Anmol, with more than 85 brands its product portfolio including biscuits, cookies and cakes, is focussing on Modern Trade aspect of its business as well. It plans thronging supermarkets, institutional sales and digital space simultaneously building upon the Rs 1,100+ crore trade it recorded in the last fiscal.

That apart, Anmol plans establishing its footprint in exotic flavours besides simultaneously venturing into premium cookies segment. As many as 10 new variants of biscuits, cakes, cookies are to be launched in the near future.

Research and Development

No product can survive the stiff market competition sans periodic upgradation. Avant-garde Anmol in-house research and development at its manufacturing facilities burn the midnight oil to improve the quality of existing products and craft products that are fresh, healthy and nutritious. Keeping a tab on production costs makes us fit for every budget.

It may be mentioned here that Anmol has established futuristic manufacturing facilities, strictly abiding the latest Good Manufacturing Practices and Hazard Analysis of Critical Control Points, at Dankuni and Chanditala in West Bengal, Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Hajipur in Bihar, Bhubaneswar in Odisha and a contract manufacturing facility in Sambalpur in Odisha with an aggregate installed capacity of 3.12 lakh Metric tons per annum.