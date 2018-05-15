Certified Automotive Provides Professional Radiator Repair and Maintenance Services in Salt Lake City

The radiator may not be the first thing that comes to a driver’s mind when considering maintenance for his or her car, but it plays a crucial role in boosting the performance of the engine. Certified Automotive provides regular radiator maintenance and repair services in Utah.

[SALT LAKE CITY, 5/15/2018] – Certified Automotive, a trusted auto repair center in Salt Lake City, provides reliable radiator repair and maintenance services. The center consists of Automotive Service Excellence or ASE-certified mechanics who can detect and fix a range of car radiator problems in a reasonably fast manner.

The Role of Radiator

The radiator plays a crucial role in ensuring the optimum performance of the car’s engine cooling system. It transfers the heat from the coolant fluid to the air outside, effectively cooling the fluid and the entire engine, as well. The radiator is also used to cool other important fluids in the car, including the air conditioner refrigerant, automatic transmission fluids, and motor oils.

With its key role in any car, the radiator system requires regular maintenance, as well as prompt repair, the moment it breaks down or shows any sign of failure.

Certified Automotive shares a few signs of radiator problems that drivers need to watch out for:

Overheating

When the engine overheats, chances are the radiator is too hot or broken. If this happens many times, a serious radiator issue may need an immediate fix. Leaking

If the radiator keeps leaking whenever the driver fills it with water or coolant fluid (especially if he or she uses a funnel when refilling), it’s possible that there is a crack in the radiator. A professional mechanic does a pressure test to find out the source of the leak and fixes it. Sludge

A buildup of sludge or brown-colored substance in the radiator indicates corrosion or leakage. When not addressed immediately, sludge buildup can lead to cooling system failure and a sudden car breakdown.

Once these signs come up, car owners in Salt Lake City are advised to bring their cars to Certified Automotive, whose mechanics are ASE-certified, knowledgeable, and accommodating. The mechanics detect both the current and potential problems of a radiator and fix them promptly. The center also uses the latest flushing equipment to make the radiator system free of any contaminated fluids.

About Certified Automotive

Certified Automotive is the trusted name when it comes to auto repairs in Salt Lake City. It has a team of trained and ASE-certified mechanics who can detect and repair a range of problems in most types of vehicles, including light-duty trucks and diesel pickups. It also provides warranty for its services, such as brake services, engine repairs, and transmission repairs.

To learn more about Certified Automotive and its repair services, visit https://www.certifiedauto.info/.