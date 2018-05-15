WHEN & WHY DO YOU NEED A PERSONAL PULSE OXIMETER

Introduction

A pulse oximeter is a Non-invasive device used to test the level of Oxygen (Oxygen saturation/ SpO2 level ) in the body. It is an easy and effective way of measuring the oxygen transmission to the furthest part of the body by your heart. The device has now been adopted in most of the hospitals in USA and in most of the developed nations of the world.

The oxygen saturation in the body should not fall below 89%, for a healthy body above 95% is considered standard. An SpO2 of 92% at sea level is considered as low. A good pediatric finger pulse oximeter can detect changes as small as 1% in your body. It does so by using Infrared and Red light and then detects the amount of their absorption through the fingertip (or earlobe, toe). Apart from measuring the SpO2 it also checks the Pulse rate which is 60 – 80 for a normal Adult.

When Do You Need a Pulse-Oximeter?

A finger Pulse oximeter is a necessary device to have at your home if you have been in any of the following situations.

1. To evaluate how helpful is the ventilator or how is the body responding in day to day life once you are off the ventilator.

2. To monitor oxygen level in the body during and after surgery that involves sedation.

3. To see how well the medication, especially Lung Medication is working. A personal device is very necessary in this regard.

4. To check someone’s ability to tolerate increased physical activity. Many people are now using it to see their body response after Running, mountain climbing or Exercising.

5. To evaluate if someone needs help in breathing. It is necessary for patients of Asthma and COPD (a lung disease).

6. People undergoing Home Oxygen therapy. In situations of Profound respiratory failure, Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Heart failure or Congenital heart disease these pulse oximeters are very useful.

Which Medical Conditions Require Use of a Personal Pulse Oximeter?

Checking your blood oxygen level after exercise is a matter of choice and health consciousness. But there are some Medical conditions (some of which have been mentioned above) that require a daily checkup of pulse oximeter readings. The conditions are:

• COPD (Chronic Obstructive Disease).

• Asthma.

• Pneumonia.

• Lung Cancer.

• Anemia.

• Heart attack or Heart failure.

• Congenital Heart defects.

• To check if someone stops breathing, as in Sleep Apnea. This is usually done by a Doctor.

These factors and some more are the reason that you should have a Personal Finger Pulse Oximeter at your disposal. A good and robust device will enable you to have an accurate reading. You can purchase it on Amazon – Pulse Oximeter Amazon…….or on Walmart – Pulse Oximeter Walmart.

In my next blog I will be talking about the correct method of using it and things that hamper the output of a Finger pulse Oximeter. Check it out by clicking HERE.

