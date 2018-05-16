Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Report 2023: Market Segments, Size,Trend and Market projections for upcoming years

Study on Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Infinium Global Research is comprehensive presentation of qualitative and quantitative research to identify key trends, growth prospects, drivers, restraints and opportunities in the Global Market. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Automotive Exterior Materials Market by product(aluminum, plastics, steel, carbon composites, glass composites), by application(doors, fenders, bumpers, tailgates, hoods ) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW. Browse through over 100 tables and figures to get complete view of the global and regional markets of Automotive Exterior Materials over the period of 2017 to 2023. According to report the global automotive exterior materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period of 2017 – 2023.

Segments Covered

The report on global automotive exterior materials market covers segments such as product and application. The product segments include aluminum, plastics, steel, carbon composites, glass composites and others. On the basis of application the global automotive exterior materials market is categorized into doors, fenders, bumpers, tailgates, hoods and others.

Geographic Coverage

The report provides regional analysis covering geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. In this section the key trends and market size for each geography is provided over the period of 2015 – 2023. The countries covered in the North America region include the U.S., Canada, and Mexico; while Asia-Pacific includes China, Japan, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and among others. Moreover, Germany, U.K., France, Spain, and Rest of Europe are included in the European region. The U.S. drives the growth in the North America region as it is the largest market in the region. The Asia-pacific region offers a substantial potential for the market growth owing to rapid growth in markets such as India and China. The APAC region is projected to experience a growth at a CAGR of x.x% over the period of 2017 – 2023.

Companies Profiled:

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global automotive exterior materials market such as, Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Grupo Antolin, Magna International Inc., Gestamp Automoción, Plastic Omnium Co., Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, DURA Automotive Systems, LLC, and Trinseo S.A.

Report Highlights:

The report provides deep insights on demand forecasts, market trends and micro and macro indicators. In addition, this report provides insights on the factors that are driving and restraining the global automotive exterior materials market Moreover, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis and DRO analysis of automotive exterior materials market. Moreover, the study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2017 to 2023. We also have highlighted future trends in the automotive exterior materials market that will impact the demand during the forecast period. Moreover, the competitive analysis given in each regional market brings an insight on the market share of the leading players. Additionally, the analysis highlights rise and fall in the market shares of the key players in the market. This report will help manufacturers, suppliers and distributors of the automotive exterior materials market to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate their strategies accordingly.

Table of Contents:

1. Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Research Methods

1.3 Research Approaches

2. Executive Summary

3. Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.4 Challenges

3.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.4 IGR – Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5 Competitive Landscape in the Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market

Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Product 2017 – 2023

4.1 Aluminum

4.2 Plastics

4.3 Steel

4.4 Carbon Composites

4.5 Glass Composites

4.6 Others

5. Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Application 2017 – 2023

5.1 Doors

5.2 Fenders

5.3 Bumpers

5.4 Tailgates

5.5 Hoods

5.6 Others

6. Global Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Regions 2017 – 2023

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Product

6.1.2 North America Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Application

6.1.3 North America Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Country

6.2 Europe

6.2.1 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Product

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Application

6.2.3 Europe Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Country

6.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Product

6.3.2 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Application

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Country

6.4 RoW

6.4.1 RoW Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Product

6.4.2 RoW Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Application

6.4.3 RoW Automotive Exterior Materials Market by Sub-region

7. Companies Covered

7.1 Toyota Boshoku Corporation

7.2 Grupo Antolin

7.3 Magna International Inc.

7.4 Gestamp Automoción

7.5 Plastic Omnium Co.

7.6 Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.

7.7 Kirchhoff Automotive GmbH

7.8 Flex-N-Gate Corporation

7.9 DURA Automotive Systems, LLC

7.10 Trinseo S.A.

