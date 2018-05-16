Unlike Regular Modeling Agency in Qatar, Professionate Offers the Best Online Platform for Temporary Event Staffing

It is quite common for the companies in Qatar to lookout for the modelling agency in Qatar to fill in their vacancies in case they need temporary staff to host exhibitions or events. But one should understand that the modeling agencies either in Qatar or the hostess agency Doha generally have limited database of the models being operating offline. Hence, to have an access to a pool of talent it is always better to lookout for an online staffing agency like Professionate that offers a common platform for both the companies and the agencies to find out a huge database of models and other temporary staff within short time to fill up their vacancies with the right talent at the right time. Professionate having years of experience and expertise in the field of events, public relations, advertising etc know how to connect the best talent to the companies to fill their vacancies.

Companies instead of relying on the hostess agency Doha can simply register with the online staffing portal Professionate to enjoy a bigger selection of models having great talent and experience to fill their vacancies. The companies can go through the details of the candidates regarding their education, photos, work experience, expected remuneration and also reviews and ratings before shortlisting a few that suit to fill their vacancy. Similarly, the portal also matches the clients’ vacancies with their database and send in the best profiles to the clients making recruitment quite simply and quick for one to find the right talent for the right position. Those who are job seekers can also find Professionate as a wonderful platform as they no longer have to register with each and every modeling agency in Qatar but simply upload their profile on Professionate to be a part of their huge data base to find the right job that suits to their interests.

As the portal operates worldwide, the companies can easily find candidates from different parts of the world where they are going to organise their events or exhibition. Even the candidates can easily find jobs even though they are on a holiday by updating their availability on the portal. Agencies too can have access to the online database of models and event staff to offer a bigger selection to their clients. The online temporary job platform is surely a time saver that can easily connect clients to models and at the same time models to jobs to meet each other’s requirements.

Professionate is the leading model agency doha and Dubai offering professional model staffing for all your event needs to create high end, efficient, and effective staffing solutions for event marketing.





