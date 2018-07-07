Master the design principles and strategies to build an Enterprise Data Lake using Apress’s new book

Apress is pleased to announce the release of “Practical Enterprise Data Lake Insights” on June 30th, 2018. The book, authored by Saurabh K. Gupta and Venkata Giri, adopts a solution oriented approach to handle data capture, processing, security, and high availability in an enterprise data lake. Readers will get to know data lake architecture, and the principles and strategies to operationalize the ecosystem.

About the authors –

Saurabh is a technology enthusiast with more than a decade of experience in data architecture, analytics, and development. Prior to this book, he has authored two books on Advanced PL/SQL for Oracle versions 11g and 12c. He is a frequent speaker at technical conferences. He tweets at @saurabhkg and blogs at sbhoracle.wordpress.com.

Venkata Giri comes with 20+ years of experience in building resilient distributed services at a massive scale. He has worked on big data tech stack, relational databases, high availability, and performance tuning. He had a long stint with Yahoo and LinkedIn, before joining General Electric Digital Technology.

Not too long ago, the need to store data was “near about” relational. Back then, the scenarios involving incomprehensible structure of data, were struck off with royal dignity. However, the companies stretching out in the web, started realizing the value of data, in whatever structure it may exist. It led to the rise of distributed computing platforms. Since then, data paradigms have been annotated using several nouns and verbs. “Data lake” happens to be one of them. While designing an enterprise data lake, organizations often hit a roadblock when they must shed the comfort of relational world and learn nuances of handling non-relational data. Starting from ingesting data into a Hadoop ecosystem, there are stages like data processing, data consumption, and security that pose tough questions to architects.

Practical Enterprise Data Lake Insights starts with an overview of data lake ecosystem and its key characteristics. The next two chapters lay down the strategies and design considerations to ingest data into lake. In the further chapters, readers will not only understand how to consume and secure data in a lake, but also learn the concepts like data archiving and availability. The chapters included in this book are:

1. Introduction to Enterprise Data Lakes

2. Data lake ingestion strategies

3. Capture Streaming Data with Change-Data-Capture

4. Data Processing Strategies in Data Lakes

5. Data Archiving Strategies in Data Lakes

6. Data Security in Data Lakes

7. Ensure High Availability of Data Lake

8. Managing Data Lake Operations

Concepts like change data capture, data streaming, data processing have been explained reasonably with the help of examples and diagrams.

“Data will talk to you, if you’re willing to listen to it” – -Jim Bergeson, President and CEO of Bridgz Marketing Group