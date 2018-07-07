Webber & Nickel is a One-Stop Provider of Office Solutions in China

Hong Kong, China, (July 07, 2018): When it comes to Hong Kong office furniture, Webber & Nickel is one of the topmost providers in China. The company offers high quality storage cabinet and other solutions for the workplace that are appreciable for the superior build, durability and affordable price tags that they come with.

Other than door cabinet and design office desk, Webber & Nickel also offers a wide range of solutions for the workplace. These include partition, file cabinet, wood line, wardrobe, library, chair & sofa, locker, executive desk, decking system, wall mount and desk LCD arms, racking system, server rack and more. Customers can also get high quality tables for offices, such as folding table and meeting table.

The company designs and develops various types of system furniture, filing storage and steel furniture at its production facility in China that has got ISO-14001 and ISO-9001 certifications. The plant, spread over a vast production area of 50,000 sq. m, has more than 700 employees. It is engaged in the production of superior solutions for workplaces.

About Webber & Nickel

Webber & Nickel has more than 50 years of experience in offering workspace solution. It is involved in designing, making and marketing system and steel furniture across the world, including the Asia Pacific.

For further information or enquiries, visit http://www.wn-int.com/.

Media Contact:

Webber & Nickel (Int’l) Co., Ltd

Unit H, 6/F, Superluck Industrial Centre, Phase 2

No. 57 Sha Tsui Road,

Tsuen Wan, N.T., Hong Kong

Phone no: 852-23371007

Fax no: 852-23970725

E-mail: sales@wn-int.com.

###