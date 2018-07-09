Human resource (HR) software Market is growing globally with the rapid pace and Forecast to 2023

Namely Human resource (HR) software Market Report has Been Published by Market Research Future Which Covers All the Geographical Locations with Demand, Trend Analysis with near about Forecasted results and Also Covers the Market Expectations.

Key Players for Human Resources Software Market

Paychex, Inc. (US), Paycom Software, Inc. (US), SumTotal Systems Inc. (US), SAP SE (Germany), Ceridian HCM, Inc. (US), Taleo Corporation(US), PeopleAdmin(US), Kenexa Corporation(US), Workday, Inc. (US), Halogen Software Inc(Canada), SuccessFactors (US), CoreHR (Ireland), Ultimate Software (US), International Business Machine (IBM) Corporation (US), EmployWise (India) and Oracle Corporation (US)

Market Scenario:

Human resource (HR) software maintains the confidential data like information of employee, address, contact number and financial data. HR software is only software that provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) model which is useful in total employee life-cycle management capabilities and is a key driver for growth of HR software market. Human resource department operates various functions like recruitment, salary hikes, vacation leaves, bonus, training, management and payment benefits management. HR software offer various benefits like document control and security. Introduction of the new tools in the software like advertisement management, candidate searching, and linkup with Facebook and LinkedIn contribute for the growth of HR software market.

Increase in automation of healthcare fuel the growth of HR software market. HR software helps in minimizing the time exhausted on administration, increasing popularity and awareness regarding the benefits of HR software led to the ameliorating HR software market during the forecasted period. But rapid increase in cybercrime which may harm data security can hamper the market growth. The complexity of software increases as the size of organization increase. Human resource software market in healthcare is around 1 billion and it is expected to grow upto 1.4 billion till 2023 at very low CAGR of 2.3% annually.

Segmentation:

HR software market has been segmented on the basis of administration software which are payroll, time and attendance, benefits management and others. On the basis of type of software like Recruiting, software-as-a-service (SaaS), core HR and others. By Organizations Type, Medium Businesses, Large Enterprises, Small Business. By user end, they are Pharmaceuticals, hospital and laboratories and other. By region it is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia-pacific and Middle East and Africa.

Global Healthcare Human Resources Software Market, by region 2016:

North America is the largest market for the healthcare human resource software market. This is because of development in healthcare sector. Asia pacific is expecting the high growth on HR software market due to rapidly boosting in the development of the industries in this regions and increase in the number of healthcare organization. In developing countries like India and china it is expecting there will be catalyse industry growth over the forecast period. Europe is also expecting the substantial growth because of increase in the number of several corporate offices in healthcare sectors.

Table of Content

1 Introduction

1.1 Definition

1.2 Scope of Study

1.2.1 Research Objective

1.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

1.2.2.1 Assumptions

1.2.2.2 Limitations

1.3 Market Structure:

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Process:

2.2 Primary Research

2.3 Secondary Research:

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4 Market Factor Analysis

4.1 Porters Five Forces Model

4.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.3 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.4 Threat Of New Entrants

4.5 Threat Of Substitutes

4.6 Intensity Of Rivalry

…Continued!

