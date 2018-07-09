KIOSK KOREA is a No.1 Video wall & Transparent Display’s manufacturing industry

KIOSK KOREA, a digital signage solution provider, is a company specialized in advertising display industry. KIOSK KOREA is a company specializing in the display industry. 10-year continuous growth is from active development & marketing from the domestic connections and a number of overseas corporations based in Europe, USA, and Japan. Currently, KIOSK KOREA is actively processing industrial display businesses, which are considered high-performance and high-growth businesses.

We are specialized in supplying LCD display in Korea. As the company is fully capable of supporting and developing the display screens that usually enjoy a stable market share. We are proud of its achievement of the world’s first commercialization in the field of Transparent LCD display as well as the next-generation scopes in the 3D display industry.

In the field of digital signage, the market is extending by securing high technologies in the outdoor digital signage field with high technology barriers. KIOSK KOREA continues

Transparent LCD Panel Kit

Transparent LCD Displays are the latest innovation in LCD technology,

Opening up a wide range of new opportunities in retail and marketing.

BENEFITS

Sweet-spot sizes for legibility and reuse of existing content Transparent LCD panel Kit

Stunning high resolution images

Adds a genuine wow factor

Connect media players, PCs and more

Flexible location of control sensors

Enhances viewer engagement

Transparent LCD Showcase

Our excellent ICE Transparent Showcases help you demonstrate your products in a dynamic and innovative way that will amaze your visitors and create that WOW factor as soon as they enter your store or business!

BENEFITS

1080p video playback

Grabs attention of passers by

USB, HDMI or Android integrated

Supports MP4, AVI, MPG, MP2, MP3, AAC and WMA formats

Highest quality transparent screens Transparent LCD Showcase

Transparent LCD Fridge

KIOSK KOREA has utilized its expertise and experience with transparent technologies to promote its Digital Transparent Refrigerators (coolers) to offer brands an amazing and unique way of highlighting and promoting its brand message. Our ICE Fridges use our transparent technology, and merge this impressive concept into a digital advertising display which allows you to run promotional content on the point of sale itself, the fridge

BENEFITS

In combination with transparent display technology this innovative digital cooler replaces the Entire conventional front door glass with a transparent Digital LCD Display assembly. The transparent LCD allows for clear viewing of product through the glass, while simultaneously having the ability to run Full HD content in a “see-thru “Manner in front of the product. The KIOSK Korea™ Cooler is truly a turn-key solution with all required technology and hardware included.