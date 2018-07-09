Power Recovery Expanders Industry : Share, Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecast Report 2018

Jul 09, 2018 0 Comment By

This report studies the global Power Recovery Expanders market status and forecast, categorizes the global Power Recovery Expanders market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

Request A Sample Copy of This Report at: https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-power-recovery-expanders-industry-2018/request-sample

The global Power Recovery Expanders market is valued at million US$ in 2017 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

  • Elliott Group
  • Dresser-Rand Group
  • GE
  • IPIECA
  • IMI Critical
  • Heliex Power
  • Star Rotor
  • Calnetix
  • Helidyne Power
  • Aerco

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

  • United States
  • EU
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Taiwan

Browse Full Research Report with TOC on https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-power-recovery-expanders-industry-2018

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Singapore
  • Rest of Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • UK
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Rest of Europe
  • Central & South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

  • FCC
  • Compressed Air Energy Storage
  • Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

  • Refinery
  • Oil & Gas
  • Others

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Power Recovery Expanders are as follows:

  • History Year: 2013-2017
  • Base Year: 2017
  • Estimated Year: 2018
  • Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

 

 

Business

Related Articles

0 Comment

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *