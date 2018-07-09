Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market– Technology, Industry Sales, Revenue, Key Players and Challenges To 2022

Global Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market is displaying rapid growth in forthcoming period. A Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) is a visual aid that helps the pilot to maintain correct height and distance from runway so as to maneuver the aircraft to make a perfect landing. PAPI is generally located from a distance of around 300 meters from landing threshold of the runway. The correct angle of touchdown is determined by ratio of white lights to red lights and it goes thus that in optimum landing, ratio of white lights to red lights will be equal.

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market by Product Type: Taxiway Lighting Systems, Apron Lightings Systems, Runway Lighting Systems, Visual Glide Scope Indicator and Others

Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market by Applications: Aviation, National Defense and Others

Top Key Manufacturers of Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) market are:-

Carmanah Technologies Corp

ADB SAFEGATE

Multi Electric

Geographical Analysis of Precision Approach Path Indicator (PAPI) Market:-

North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

A general rule is that PAPI is always located on the left hand side of the runway at right angles to the runway center line. If needed, PAPI can be located on the right hand side of the runway and sometimes on either side of the runway but this level of provision is not within system requirements. Similar mnemonics hold true for flying below the glide slope or way above the destined height levels. “White on white” means “way too high”. “Red on white” means “you’re all right”; “Red on red” means “you’re dead (too low)”.

Segmentation of precision approach path indicator market by type includes semi-automatic and automatic. Segmentation of the market by application includes aviation and national defense. By geographical regions, segmentation includes North America, Europe, Asia pacific, MEA and Latin America.

Runways need adequate lighting to witness safe and efficient aircraft operations on ground including landing and take-offs. LED lights are being increasingly used in airfields with immense focus on longer life-span, efficiency of use and energy consumption proving immense market growth for precision approach path indicator service market. By technology, precision approach path indicator market is segmented into LED and Non –LED.

