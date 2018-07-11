Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity Market 2018-2022 : Industry Share And Growth Report

The global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing adoption of chat-bots to combat cyber threats. Chat-bots are also useful for reaching out to individual customers. A chat-bot is system that integrates machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), and various communication techniques such as instant messaging applications to provide protection against potential cyber-attacks and data breaches.

Additionally, increasing adoption of various cloud-based services such as authentication techniques, video management, biometric information storage, and big data computing by number of organizations are driving demand for the artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity systems. The artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity systems offer flexibility and scalability, which are vital in several industries and firms such as the financial industry.

Growing focus towards adoption of the cloud-data security services to ensure security and protection from potential threats are expected to drive market growth, in recent years. Furthermore, rise in the adoption of cloud-based services by small and medium-sized enterprises is anticipated to drive the expansion of artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market over the forecast period. The recent technological advancements in the cloud technology, leads to integration of various cloud-based application in number of business processes.

About Artificial Intelligence-based Cybersecurity

Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based cybersecurity applies machine learning and pattern recognition techniques to tap unstructured data and uncover new patterns. It analyzes sensitive security-related structured and unstructured data to understand and learn about constantly evolving threats, building instincts, and expertise.

Analysts forecast the global artificial intelligence-based cybersecurity market to grow at a CAGR of 29.19% during the period 2018-2022.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Key vendors