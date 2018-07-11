DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance’s Behtar India campaign wins the award for Marketing Excellence in BFSI sector

July 11, 2018, Gurugram: DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance’s campaign, ‘Behtar India’ has been felicitated for Marketing Excellence in the BFSI sector presented by the Times Network and endorsed by CMO Asia. The award was presented by former dean of IIM (A), Prof. Indira Parikh. The award recognizes the progressive change towards building a sustainable India.

Receiving the award, Mr. Anshuman Verma, Chief Marketing & Digital Officer, DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance said, “We are delighted that the Behtar India campaign of DHFL Pramerica Life Insurance has been conferred with the award for Marketing Excellence in the BFSI sector. We have a social responsibility to fulfill and need to make a positive contribution to society. At DPLI we are committed towards creating innovative opportunities that provide a platform for the citizens to contribute in building a sustainable India. This award bears testimony to our passion, drive and commitment towards developing a better India.”

Behtar India from DHFL Pramerica is an award winning social innovation campaign where India comes together to bring a change. The campaign has managed to attract different segments of society to work together in the fields of health, hygiene and environment. Started in the year 2017, Behtar India seeks the participation of schools and students and has so far reached out to more than 11, 00,000 students from around 900 schools across 200+ cities. The biggest interschool competition for a cause, the campaign also engages corporates as well as Individuals for making meaningful contribution to society.

The programme has received the support of the Union Environment Ministry and United Nations and as part of the initiative more than 59,000 Dengue protection kits have been distributed among the under-privileged students.