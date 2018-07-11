Dietary Fibre Market Growth Analysis and Future Demand with Forecast Up To 2024

Axiom Market Research & Consulting ™ added Dietary Fibre Market Report, By Type, Application, Source and Geography – Global Market Share, Trend Analysis & Forecast Up To 2024

Dietary fibre is a type of carbohydrate that cannot be digested by our bodies’ enzymes. It is found in edible plant foods such as cereals, fruits, vegetables, dried peas, nuts, lentils and grains. Dietary fibre helps keep the gut healthy and is important in helping to reduce the risk of diseases such as diabetes and coronary heart disease.

The global dietary fibre market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of between 10.5% to 11.5% in the forecast period 2019-2024. Dietary fibres are characterised by various health benefits including reduced risk of hypertension, obesity, stroke, heart and gastrointestinal diseases which fuels the dietary fibre market. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by food or supplements enriched with dietary fibres is expected to further increase the dietary fibre consumption in the coming forecast period. Anticipated market growth can be attributed to the changing lifestyle of people across the globe. However, strict regulations introduced by regulatory bodies and the FDA on the consumption of dietary fibres is projected to hinder the growth of the global dietary fibre market up to certain level.

Dietary Fibre Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of Type and Applications:

By Type:

• Soluble Dietary Fibre

• Insoluble Dietary Fibre

By Application:

• Food

• Beverage

• Pharmaceutical

• Animal Feed

The Dietary Fibre Market Is Segmented On The Basis Of By Geography:

Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa. Geographically, North American region accounted for the largest share in the dietary fibre market. The global dietary fibre market will be witnessing steady growth in the forecast period due to the rise in demand for dietary fibres. North America region accounted for the largest share in the dietary fibre market in 2016. The largest share can be attributed to the increase in demand for various dietary fibre- fortified products in the U.S. and Canada. Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. Consumers preference for healthy lifestyle accompanied by government educational campaign over clean eating will propel demand and increase in aging population that are seeking for healthy alternatives to prevent and control diseases will further enhance business expansion in Asia Pacific region.

Dietary Fibre Market Is Led by Leading Manufacturers:

Key participants operating in the global dietary fibres market include Cargill (U.S.), E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (U.S.), Ingredion Incorporated (U.S.), Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.), Tate & Lyle PLC (U.K.), Kerry Group plc (Ireland), Roquette Frères S.A. (France), Südzucker AG (Germany), J. RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH & Co KG (Germany), Nexira SAS (France), Grain Processing Corporation (U.S.), and Lonza Group AG (Switzerland). Most of the prominent companies are aiming at capturing the considerable market share through new product development and expansion policies at global level. Technological advancements, financial flexibility and improvements for investing in the optimal strategies will provide long term growth opportunities for the market players in the dietary fibre market. Most of the companies adopted expansions and investments as their major growth strategies, to enter new untapped markets, consequently increasing their respective market shares.