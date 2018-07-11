Global Plug Valves Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Plug valve is a quarter-turn on-off valve. The plug itself is often shaped like an upside-down ice cream cone or a cylinder. A handle on top allows the user to turn the plug valve so it rotates and stops or starts the flow of liquid. A minimum of two holes, known as ports, must exist in the plug for liquid to flow. The ports are located on opposite sides of the plug, and when the plug is turned to the open position it creates a passage for the liquid to flow through.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Plug Valves in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

For industry structure analysis, the plug valves industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top ten producers account for about 30% of the revenue market. Regionally, North America is the biggest production area of plug valves, also the leader in the whole valves industry.

North America occupied 28.37% of the production market in 2015. It is followed by EU and China, which respectively have around 24.84% and 21.16% of the global total industry. Other countries have a small amount of production. Geographically, North America was the largest consumption market in the world, which took about 24.26% of the global consumption volume in 2015. EU shared 21.1% of global total.

For forecast, the global plug valves revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 3.5-6.0%, and a little higher speed in China. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of valves. As for product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will continue in the next few years, as competition intensifies. Similarly, there will be fluctuations in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Plug Valves is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.5% over the next five years, will reach 4340 million US$ in 2023, from 3330 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Flowserve

Crane

Brdr. Christensens

Emerson

Weir

SchuF Group

AZ-Armaturen

Galli & Cassina

3Z Corporation

Henry Pratt

ASKA

VETEC Ventiltechnik

FluoroSeal

Regus

Parker

Walworth

DeZURIK

Clow Valve

BREDA ENERGIA

GA Industries

Fujikin

Pister

SS Valve

Val-Matic

UNIMAC

Yuanda Valve

Hugong Valve

Yuandong Valve

KOKO Valve

Gongzhou Valve

Datian Valve

ENINE-PV

REMY Valve

Zhengquan Valve

Miko Valve

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Non-Lubricated

Lubricated Plug Valve

Eccentric Plug Valve

Expanding Plug Valve

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Petroleum and Natural Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Power Industry

