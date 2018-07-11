Global Varicella Vaccine Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Varicella vaccine, also known as chickenpox vaccine, is a vaccine that protects against chickenpox. One dose of vaccine prevents 95% of moderate disease and 100% of severe disease. Two doses of vaccine is more effective than one. If given to those who are not immune within five days of exposure to chickenpox it prevents most cases of disease. Vaccinating a large portion of the population also protects those who are not vaccinated. It is given by injection just under the skin

This report focuses on the Varicella Vaccine in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

As for the global varicella vaccine industry, the industry structure is relatively concentrated. The 72.50% of market share in production is grasped by the top 5 manufacturers. The top three manufacturers are Merck, GSK and Shanghai Institute, which are close to 52 percent totally. The United States giant Merck, which has 30.40% market share in 2015, is the leader in the varicella vaccine industry. The manufacturers following Merck are GSK and Shanghai Institute, which respectively has 10.04% and 11.60% market share globally. The Shanghai Institute is the leader of China varicella vaccine industry.

The downstream industries of varicella vaccine products are kids and adults. In the recent years, with the recovery of global economic, the development of emerging countries and the rising health concern, the consumption increase of varicella vaccine will be obvious. In the foreseeable future, the varicella vaccine products will show an optimistic upward trend.

The growth rate in developed regions such as US and Europe is not very fast because they have higher product coverage. And the number of neonatal in their countries is decreasing. So the investors should pay more attention on developing countries such as south Asia, Latin America and Middle-east.

The worldwide market for Varicella Vaccine is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.0% over the next five years, will reach 4830 million US$ in 2023, from 3050 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Merck

GSK

Shanghai Institute

BCHT

Changsheng

Keygen

Green Cross

Biken

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Injection

Freeze-dried powder

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Kids Injection

Adults Injection

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Varicella Vaccine Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Injection

1.2.2 Freeze-dried powder

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Kids Injection

1.3.2 Adults Injection

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Merck

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Merck Description

2.1.1.2 Merck Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Merck Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.1.3 Merck Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Merck Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Merck Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.2 GSK

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 GSK Description

2.2.1.2 GSK Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 GSK Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.2.3 GSK Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 GSK Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global GSK Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.3 Shanghai Institute

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Shanghai Institute Description

2.3.1.2 Shanghai Institute Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Shanghai Institute Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.3.3 Shanghai Institute Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Shanghai Institute Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Shanghai Institute Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.4 BCHT

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 BCHT Description

2.4.1.2 BCHT Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 BCHT Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.4.3 BCHT Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 BCHT Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global BCHT Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.5 Changsheng

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Changsheng Description

2.5.1.2 Changsheng Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Changsheng Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.5.3 Changsheng Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Changsheng Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Changsheng Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.6 Keygen

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Keygen Description

2.6.1.2 Keygen Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Keygen Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.6.3 Keygen Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Keygen Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Keygen Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.7 Green Cross

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Green Cross Description

2.7.1.2 Green Cross Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Green Cross Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.7.3 Green Cross Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Green Cross Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Green Cross Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

2.8 Biken

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Biken Description

2.8.1.2 Biken Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Biken Varicella Vaccine Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Varicella Vaccine Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Varicella Vaccine Product Information

2.8.3 Biken Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Biken Varicella Vaccine Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Biken Varicella Vaccine Market Share in 2017

3 Global Varicella Vaccine Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Varicella Vaccine Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Varicella Vaccine Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Varicella Vaccine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Varicella Vaccine Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Varicella Vaccine Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Varicella Vaccine Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Varicella Vaccine by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Varicella Vaccine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Varicella Vaccine by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Varicella Vaccine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Varicella Vaccine Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Varicella Vaccine Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

