Aisha K. Guiles Empowers Others to Fulfill Their Walk with God

San Antonio, TX, USA, Jul 11th, 2018 — With a background in biology and pre-medicine, Aisha K. Guiles has a unique perspective on spirituality that she is using to empower others.

“I incorporate my own biology background by using spiritual senses through finite revelation,” Guiles explains. “I had serious issues following traditional worship. Instead, my path was to follow a supernatural walk with God.”

From her experience as a child in the Nation of Islam and then the African Methodist Episcopal Church, Guiles is now an ordained minister in the non-denominational church.

Of her ministry, Guiles comments: “I’ve worked with several ministries in different capacities. My true mission is to spark the attention of those who are either new to learning how to pray, weary with their prayer life, or seasoned and need a refresher course.”

To fulfill this mission, Guiles was called to write a prayer book to guide others on their walk with God entitled, “Heavenly Father, Will You Teach Me How to Pray? A Prayer Journal on How to Develop a Closer Walk with God”.

“I want readers to be inspired to develop their own personal journey and self-reflection on past issues that may conflict with walking with God in a divine way,” says Guiles, who hopes to empower readers. “I want those who are curious about understanding the Scriptures to realize that they can interpret and understand the context of the Scriptures as well as receive their own revelation from the Holy Spirit.”

She advises that “If you grasp early on that effective prayer has to be with a truly sincere heart and spirit when you go before the Lord without hatred, bitterness, envy, resentment, or malice, you can make an impact in the Kingdom of Heaven and here on earth.”

Publisher Lisa M. Umina adds, “Aisha Guiles has a fresh voice that is adding something new and different to the current conversation on spirituality in our society.”

For more information about Aisha K. Guiles visit http://www.halopublishing.com. “Heavenly Father, Will You Teach Me How to Pray?” is now available at Halo Publishing International, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Goodreads, and Books a Million in Paperback for $19.95 and as an e-Book for $6.99.

* Halo Publishing – http://www.halopublishing.com/3f-h/aisha-k.-guiles.html

* Amazon – https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/1612446264

* Barnes and Noble – https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/heavenly-father-will-you-teach-me-how-to-pray-aisha-k-guiles/1128949167

