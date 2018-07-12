Create a Successful Social Media Measurement Plan at Cogniter

Social media is a major factor when it comes to successful marketing, but measuring its success is a challenging task for marketers.

Social media marketers often struggle with picking out the right metrics to report on. Are followers more important than engagement rates? What about pillars versus clicks? More importantly, how to ensure that your efforts on social media are tactical and that you are not just randomly marketing?

To be successful in social media, you need to have a strategy in place that includes high-level goals and objectives, in addition to a specific and effective action plan. Simply put, you need a good social media measurement plan.

Social media measurement plan includes information that translates your top business objectives and goals into dimensions and metrics that you can measure.

In order to create an effective plan, following primary skill sets will be required:

• An individual who is aware of your business objectives and marketing approaches

• Who is knowledgeable about web analytics and understands exactly what it can do

• Who has the technical expertise required to set up a custom tracking system

Whether you need a complete social media measurement plan or a complete metrics-driven social media strategy, our social media experts can fill your digital marketing funnel. Email us your requirements at consultation@cogniter.com.

About Cogniter Technologies

Cogniter Technologies has been in web development since 2003, we have been providing Social Media Measurement services through our company’s expert marketers to clients located in USA, UK, Canada, Australia, and the world over.

Whether your goal is to drive brand awareness, generate leads or simply enhance the customer’s experience, we can create a social media measurement plan that produces positive results for your business.

We can measure your social media performance against your competitors. We can also track the impact of your content and make recommendations for improvement.

Contact us today or email us at consultation@cogniter.com to discuss your requirements in detail.