Event Venue Available in Bodmin Jail

The historic prison complex Bodmin Jail offers a truly distinct experience with its versatile venue.

[BODMIN, 12/07/2018] – Bodmin Jail, one of the most popular historical spots in the UK, provides a whole host of attractions for tourists. Though primarily known for its eerie and haunting jail tours, Bodmin also offers numerous additional services, including renting out its premises as a venue for a diverse range of events.

An Unusual Event Venue with a Distinct Character

Bodmin Jail is one of Cornwall’s most famous attractions, routinely attracting large numbers each year. With a rich history as an early modern prison that has witnessed two centuries of grisly executions, Bodmin Jail has built on its past to provide a unique tourist experience. Its signature Ghost Walks and prison tours give guests the chance to experience life in Bodmin as it was in the 18th century.

Bodmin’s signature characteristics have turned it into a unique event destination. The Jail has offered its premises as a venue for a wide range of activities, including art installations, weddings, conferences and dinner parties. Bodmin’s facilities have been restored to their prime state, providing comfort and convenience while maintaining their fundamentally dark, foreboding atmosphere.

Bodmin’s jail complex has also served as the backdrop for several art installations and music videos. Tourists can also take body art photographs within the prison walls.

Bodmin Jail’s Event Rooms

Bodmin Jail currently operates four main event rooms — the Governor’s Hall, the Stables, Gatehouse and the Old Quarters. The Governor’s Hall is the largest of the four and ideal for weddings and large-scale conferences. The Stables and the Gatehouse are better suited to quieter, more intimate gatherings. The Old Quarters contains several prison cells that can be used as event spaces.

About Bodmin Jail

Bodmin Jail was originally established in 1779 under King George III’s command. The prison’s existence was marred by turbulence and brutality until its closure in 1927. Since then, it has been transformed into a museum and tourist attraction, regularly attracting large numbers with its haunting ghost walks and prison tours that give visitors the chance to experience authentic 19th-century jail conditions.

