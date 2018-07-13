Bipolar Junction Transistors Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2025

Bipolar junction transistor is a sort of transistor which primarily uses both hole and electron and charge carriers. The primary function of a BJT (bipolar junction transistor) is to amplify current. Bipolar junction transistor has application as switches or amplifiers. Moreover, it also has wide range of applications across electronic devices and equipment which includes televisions, computers, audio amplifiers, mobile phones, radio transmitters and industrial control.

The bipolar junction transistor market is segmented by type which includes NPN transistors, PNP transistors and heterojunction bipolar transistor. The market for bipolar junction transistor is segmented on the basis of application which includes temperature sensors, electronics, digital logic, amplifiers and logarithmic converters among others. The market for bipolar junction transistor has been segmented geographically into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America and Middle East and Africa.

There is a functional difference between an NPN transistor and PNP transistor. The proper and exact polarity of the junctions when operating is the main difference. At the time of operation, the voltage polarities as well as current directions for each kind of transistor are exactly opposite to each other. The prime function of the bipolar transistors controls and regulates the current in any device. Transistors restrict the amount of current passed according to a smaller, controlling current.

A positive voltage is given to the collector terminal to produce a current flow from the collector to the emitter in an NPN transistor. Moreover, a positive voltage is transferred to the emitter terminal to allow current flow from the emitter to collector in a PNP transistor. Increasing demand of high end and technologically upfront consumer electronic products is also considered as one of the prime drivers for the market. Bipolar junction transistor primarily improves the performance and workflow of the switches and other electronic devices.

Bipolar junction transistors also have wide range of applications in different industrial applications which include different sort of operational equipment. Amplifiers, logarithmic converters and digital logic are some of the prime application area of bipolar junction transistors. Design complexities are one of the major restraining factors of the market which may inhibit the growth of the market over the forecast period. However, research activities in the field of bipolar junction transistors is opening huge application opportunities in automotive, medical and lab equipment which may fuel the growth for the market in near future.

In 2016, Asia Pacific is leading the market for bipolar junction transistors in terms of revenue, followed by North America and Europe globally. China is leading the market for bipolar junction transistors owing to its technological advancement across different end use industry, followed by Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and India among others. Growing industrialization and increasing number of semiconductor manufacturing hubs are also contributing in the market growth.

ON Semiconductor (The U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (The Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Texas Instruments Inc. (The U.S.), Fairchild Semiconductor International, Inc. (The U.S.) and Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (The U.S.) among others are some of the prime players operating in the bipolar junction transistors market globally.