Debut author Rimple presents country’s first ever musical novel ‘Handwritten Letters in the Bookstore’

Mumbai, 13th July, 2018: Debut author Rimple has published ‘Handwritten Letters in the Bookstore’- India’s first ever musical novel with Owlery Book World, India’s first ever official book club.

The heart-warming story aims to bring back the lost charm of the 90s when songs were used to express feelings and emotions.It was a time when handwritten letters were the mode of communication. Those romantic stories are very special where love was all about the pure feelings, meaningful, in-depth conversations, exchanging letters and music.

The author has written the book after extensive research on the art and influences of music. Music is a drug, a healthy one, which heals scars and helps one to feel rejuvenated. One’s choice of music reveals the characteristics of the person, his/her current mood, etc. For the first time, a fiction book has discussed the neuroscience behind music. This is one of the simplest therapies that can activate neurons and connect with different regions of the brain simultaneously. That is the reason it is used to cure amnesia, schizophrenia and other allied diseases in patients.

The narration of the novel revolves around its protagonist Rajvir who connects with a stranger. They soon become good friends when they realize they share the same interest –music. They start bonding over everything they love—the histories of remixes, Indian pop bands, famous actors and more. This newly found friendship changes Rajvir’s monotonous life.He starts feeling content, confident and secure. The duo exchange books, gifts, music and letters frequently and wait for the day when they can meet each other face to face. On the other hand, Rajvir also develops a great friendship with his new business partner Taashvi. Long discussions about business, Mumbai, and movies bring them close. As his life takes an unexpected turn, the readers will be thrilled to know who Rajvirwouldchoose as his life-partner. Will he be able to know the real person behind the letters, and what would be its consequence?

Speaking about the book, the author said, “I have always been a musically inclined kid. I have read numerous articles and books to understand why I am so influenced by music. I was fascinated to know the reason behind it. The books I came across were from the perspectives of psychologists, scientists, and neurologists which are very difficult for people to understand. Hence, I have penned down this book which will touch upon these aspects by taking the readers through a narration that is simple and romantic. This book will surely make the readers nostalgic and bring a broad smile on their faces.”

In the time of ‘hangout’, ‘blind dates’ and ‘one-night stand’ where everybody wants to live a ‘cool’ life, this book takes the readers back to the 90s where ‘love’ and ‘relationship’ had a different meaning. Even though the essence and dynamics of romantic relationships have changed drastically, this book will surely remind the readers about those days, those beautiful songs and those precious moments. In order to relive those moments, grab a copy of the book at the earliest from Amazon, Flipkart, Notion Press store, and other e-commerce stores.