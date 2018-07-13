Drug Allergy Market Value Share, Supply Demand, share and Value Chain 2018

Synopsis of Global Drug Allergy Market

Market Scenario

Drug allergy is one of the most common types of allergies. It is the hyper sensitivity of the immune system to drug or medication. Any types of drugs such as prescription, nonprescription or herbal can induce drug allergy. Some common symptoms of the drug allergies are hives, skin rash, itching of the eyes or skin, swelling of the face, lips, or tongue, wheezing, and others. Treatment can relieve and prevent severe reactions.

Increasing awareness about various allergies, the introduction of the new treatment of products and rising demand from emerging markets drives the growth of the global market. New research to prevent drug allergies is another key driver for the market. The global drug allergy market is growing moderately and is expected to continue its growth over the forecast period.

Get Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4033

The global drug allergy market is expected to grow at the CAGR of ~5.1% during the forecast period and is estimated to reach USD 4764.0 million by 2023.

Key Players in the Global Drug Allergy Market

Some of the key players in this market: AstraZeneca (UK), Bayer (US), Circassia (US), HAL Allergy Group (the Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), MAGNA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US), Stallergenes Greer (UK), and others.

Segments

The global drug allergy market is segmented on the basis of type, which comprises of immunologic, nonimmunologic, and others. Immunologic allergy is sub-segmented into type I reaction, type II reaction, type III reaction, type IV reaction, and others. The non-immunologic allergy is sub-segmented into predictable, unpredictable, and others. The predictable allergy is further segmented into pharmacologic side effect, secondary pharmacologic side effect, drug toxicity, drug-drug interactions, drug overdose, and others. The unpredictable segment is further sub-segmented into pseudoallergic, idiosyncratic, intolerance, and others.

On the basis of diagnosis, the market is segmented into skin tests, blood tests, patch test, and others. The skin test is further segmented into prick or scratch test, intradermal test, and others.

On the basis of treatments, the market is segmented into antihistamines, corticosteroids, treatment of anaphylaxis, withdrawal of the drug, and others. Antihistamines are further sub-segmented into azelastine eyedrops, azelastine nasal sprays, carbinoxamine, cyproheptadine, desloratadine, diphenhydramine, emedastine eyedrops, hydroxyzine, levocabastine eyedrops, levocabastine oral, and others. Corticosteroids is further sub-segmented into topical steroids, inhaled steroids, and others. Inhaled steroids is further segmented into flunisolide, fluticasone furoate, fluticasone propionate, triamcinolone acetonide, beclomethasone dipropionate, budesonide, and others.

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, medical research centers, academic institutes, and others.

Regional Analysis of the Global Drug Allergy Market

The Americas dominate the global market for the drug allergy. The Americas mainly include North America and Latin America, out of which North America accounts for the majority of the market share of this region. The US is the top revenue generating market in North America and is one of the important markets for the global drug allergy treatment. Approximately 10% of the total US population have drug allergies. Latin America drug allergy market is also growing significantly and mainly includes Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Europe is the second largest market in the globe owing to increasing cases of drug allergy.

Europe is mainly divided into Eastern Europe and Western Europe. More developed Western European countries like Germany, UK and France are dominating this market while East European region is also growing significantly. Increasing cases of drug allergies are one of the major factors for the growth of the Europe market.

Asia Pacific region is showing the fastest growth rate in the global drug allergy market due to some major factors such as increasing awareness about various drug allergies, availability of treatment products, and rapidly improving healthcare facilities. Japan is holding the major market share while China’s drug allergy market is expected to show the fastest growth in this region. Changing healthcare practices and increasing patient involvement play an important role in the growth of this market.

The Middle East & Africa is expected to experience a limited growth due to lack of awareness about diseases, traditional healthcare practices, etc. The Middle East region dominates the market due to some of the major factors, for instance, developed healthcare facilities and government support to improve public health.

Apply for Exclusive Discount @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/4033

Detailed Table of Contents:

Report Prologue

Introduction

2.1 Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objective

2.2.2 Assumptions

2.2.3 Limitations

2.3 Market Structure

2.4. Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

3.2 Primary Research

3.3 Secondary Research

3.4 Market Size Estimation

3.5 Forecast Model

Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

4.4 Mega Trends

Competitive Landscape

Company Profile

Conclusion

13.1 Key Findings

13.1.1 From Ceo’s Viewpoint

13.1.2 Unmet Needs Of The Market

13.2 Key Companies To Watch

13.3 Prediction Of Drug Allergy Market

Appendix

…Continued!

Send An Enquiry @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/4033

Contact Us:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com