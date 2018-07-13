Laboratory Information Systems market set to Grow Exponentially during the Forecast 2016-2027

Market Research Future published a Cooked research report on “Global Laboratory Information Systems Market Research Report – Forecast to 2027” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast to 2027.

Global Laboratory Information Systems market Key Players:

Cerner Corporation, Recent Developments, Eclipsys Corporation, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare Inc, McKesson Corporation, Medical Information Technology Inc., Merge Healthcare Inc, STARLIMS Corporation, Sunquest Corporation and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Market Scenario:

Globally the market for Laboratory Information Systems is increasing rapidly. Global LIS market is driven by eight major drivers such as need for advanced techniques, growth in molecular diagnostics, cloud computing, rising government initiatives and increasing demand for laboratory efficiency. Globally the market for urinalysis is expected to grow at the significant rate of CAGR from 2016 to 2027.

Segments:

Segmentation by Applications

Segmentation for Laboratory Information Systems market involves the following Applications such Clinical LIS Market, Drug Discovery LIS Market, Industrial LIS Market.

Segmentation by Components:

Segmentation for Laboratory Information Systems market involves the following Components such as Software in LIS Market, Hardware in LIS Market, Services in LIS Market.

Segmentation by Delivery:

Segmentation for Laboratory Information Systems market involves the following Delivery such as Web-based LIS Market, On-premise based LIS Market, Cloud-based LIS Market.

Key Findings

The global LIS market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2016 and 2027, driven by growth from both developed and emerging markets.

Clinical application will drive the majority of the growth in the global LIS market.

Software accounts for the majority of the global LIS market in terms of components

North America and Europe together contributed more than 75% of the global total market size in 2014. Emerging markets such as China and India are expected to generate significant demand for LIS during 2016-2027.

Global Laboratory Information Systems Market – Regional:

Geographically, the regional market is segmented into America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The North America dominated the global Laboratory Information Systems market. The adoption of cloud computing is expected to rise in the U.S. healthcare sector due to continuous pressure to lower cost for customized healthcare services. According to clauses of the HIPAA, the healthcare industry in the U.S. has to adopt new systems that support electronic medical records (EMR) and share data in an efficient and secure manner with other healthcare providers and government agencies. This will lead to higher adoption of cloud-based LIS, which allow laboratories to share real-time information with hospitals and patients. In terms of LIS usage, North American and Western European markets are witnessing penetration, due to early adoption of healthcare technologies.

The European LIS market is expected to grow moderately, driven by higher incidence rate of diseases and increasing patient awareness about new technologies. In addition, various government initiatives also helped in promoting the usage of LIS. Increasing demand for better healthcare facilities and rising need for integrated healthcare systems in the two regions are some of the key driving factors for these markets.

The LIS market is expected to grow in Asia-Pacific (APAC) due to increase in the incidences of diseases. Asia and Latin America are among the fastest growing markets for LIS; rising investments from healthcare IT players and government initiatives are some of the key driving factors for LIS in these regions. Many international LIS firms have started investing in developing regions of the world, such as Asia and Latin America, in order to increase their presence in high potential markets.

