Made in India Enterprise Email Services XGENPLUS is now available on Government e-Marketplace (GeM)

Mumbai, July 13th, 2018

Data Xgen Technologies, as a part of its vision has announced that their Made in India Enterprise Email server and world’s first Email server Supporting EAI & IDN is now available on Government e-Marketplace. With this initiative Xgenplus ensures that on-premises email services becomes an essential and integral part of every unit handled by the Government of India.

Launched in August 2016, Government e-Marketplace (GeM) is an online market platform to facilitate procurement of goods and services by various Ministries and agencies of the Government. It aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and speed in public procurement of goods and services.

Announcing the initiative, Founder and CEO, Data Xgen Technologies Dr. Ajay Data said, “The IT landscapes are highly competitive as well as innovative, due to its inherent quality of frequently changing technology. This change also brings new business opportunities in terms of upgradation of technology and reaching out to the audience in innovative ways. We are honored and delighted to take up this new challenge and responsibility to provide Xgenplus world first EAI & IDN complied made in India Enterprise Email Server and solutions via GeM marketplace to all PSUs and Government.”

“Xgenplus has been constantly innovating ways to reach out to the audience and to be at the forefront of Secured Enterprise Email solution and stay ahead of its peers. I am confident that with our innovative Email solutions, rapid deployment, expertise and 24×7 customer support, Xgenplus Enterprise Email solutions will soon be an integral part of IT security for Government and PSUs across India,” he added.

Xgenplus range of products and solutions can be found on https://www.gem.gov.in/ under the ELECTRONIC MAIL AND MESSAGING SOFTWARE products category. Xgenplus is uniquely designed to create a fast, reliable form of communication to foster long-lasting, long-distance communication. Xgenplus provides email solutions for the global market, supporting users including governments, PSU, Banks, telecoms, enterprises and individuals. Xgenplus uniquely oﬀers email address in language of user’s choice by supporting Email Address Internalization (EAI) or email for Internationalized Domain Names (IDN).

Xgenplus’s remarkable features like Rights Management, Virtual Storage, Chat, Secure folders, Group Email, Alias & Downgrading, Anti-spam, PGP Encryption, Scheduling tasks and Reminders, Sending SMS through mail and support for Government of India’s initiative for .bharat (in vernacular language) makes it unique and best fit for Government department and Public Sector Undertakings. As a company based in India, a country with 1.2 billion people, 22 official languages in 12 different scripts and just 12 percent native English speakers, the team at Xgen inherently understood the need for people to have email addresses also in their native scripts. Xgenplus focusing on internationalization issues of email addresses.