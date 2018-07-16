Head-Up Display 2018 Market is expected to reach 11 Billion end forecasts of the forecast period 2022

Market Highlights:

Head-up displays provide information to the users on the display screen which is mounted on the user’s head itself. These displays allow users to view both virtual as well as real images on the screen with hardly any movement of eyes and hands. One of the major causes of frequent road accidents are distractions caused due to trivial reasons that can be reduced by these displays as they bring all types of data on one platform and allow the users to do everything from reading messages to responding to mails. The cost of head-up displays is cheap and installation of this display can offer a safer car. Head-up displays are likely to become popular due to reduced costs and flexibility in developing new applications with advancement in technology.

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The type segment is further segmented on the basis of fixed-mounted and helmet-mounted head-up displays. The component segment consists of combiner, video-generator and projector unit. Combiner is a small, plastic transparent disc which is used as a mirror for the information shown. These combiners can be easily integrated in the vehicles and sports cars with limited space. Using combiner, the displayed information remains sharp and distortion free even when the driver’s head moves. The combiner keeps driver’s focus on the road itself and provides high image brightness and contrast. It requires little space for installation.

According to Market Research Future Analysis Head-Up Display Market has been valued at USD $ 11 Billion by the end of forecast period with 24% of CAGR during forecast period 2016 to 2022.

Major Key Players:

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in the head-up display market – Penny AB (Sweden), Hudway (U.S.), Robert Bosch GMBH (Germany), Yazaki Corporation (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), Esterline Technologies Corporation (U.S.), Micro Vision Inc. (U.S.), Saab Automobile AB (Sweden), Visteon Corporation (U.S.), Honeywell Aerospace (U.S.), BAE Systems Inc. (U.K.), Continental AG (Germany), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

Head-up displays Market provide sharp and clear image as they project images directly into the user’s eye. As head-up display requires time to get installed in cars or motor vehicles, head-up display apps can be downloaded which are free of cost as compared to installing head-up display units in cars or motor vehicles. The increasing passenger traffic in cars due to increase in disposable income of consumers has led to increase in demand of head-up display units in automotive industry.

Regional analysis for head-up display market is studied in different geographic regions as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. North America market is identified as fastest growing market due to increasing demand in implementation of head-up display technology in two-wheeler helmets and on-board features. Asia-Pacific market is gradually increasing due to increasing demand of mid-size cars in China. India is driven by advanced equipped vehicles with head-up display units which has increased the demand for vehicle sales.

Head-up Display Market Segmentation:

The head-up display market is segmented on the basis of type, component and application. The application segment consists of automotive industry, military and civil aviation sector. By application segment, there is increasing demand for head-up displays in automotive, military and civil aviation sector. Head-up displays are provided for all vehicle classes from small vehicles to luxury classes. These displays allow users to stay focused on the information provided on the display screen and reduces the chances of distraction. These displays are also used for fighter jets where the military pilots get detailed information about the distance, speed, and range.

Commenting on the report, an analyst from Market Research Future (MRFR)’s team said:

By regional analysis, head-up display market is being studied for region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is estimated to acquire largest market share due to advancement in PDA (personal digital assistant) devices and smartphones. Implementation of this technology has led North America to acquire largest market share over the forecast period. Europe region is the second largest region due to increasing demand of vehicles equipped with vision cameras that read road signs as well as overhead signs.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

